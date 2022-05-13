“This film is a head breaker”, Rachel McAdams exclusively

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered in theaters at the beginning of May and the followers of the story do not stop making conjectures, analyzes and criticisms in networks and forums.

And it is that if there was something missing from Dr strange by nature, it was to immerse himself in this multiverse -any resemblance to the metaverse is purely coincidental- and discover layers and sublayers of madness, the unconscious, terror and, of course, science fiction. .

For those familiar with Marvel sequences (and there are so many products that it’s important to keep up to date), this film comes five years after the release of the first one and brings us back to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Wandavision (Elizabeth Olson). But add super interesting characters like America Chavez (Xóchitl Gómez) and even a new version of Christine, far from the one we met in the first film.

Rachel McAdams spoke exclusively to Cba24n about the film that continues to be a success at the box office and that, for those of us who follow this vast universe of stories and characters, is something to watch again.

“I loved the first movie so much when I saw it. I remember seeing it in the

premiere at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. There was so much energy there and people seemed

really fall in love with her. And I loved it. So to think that you can go back to

immerse yourself in that world and see how these characters evolve, see how Strange

take the lessons you learn in the first one and pour them into this one, and learn where

there are his setbacks and those of my character as well. To see the brilliance of

possibilities in this world, especially in the Multiverse, just thinking about the

crazy places to go. It’s exciting to see everything open up even more.”says the actress.

And for Rachel, work just keeps coming. The actress who is one of the protagonists of Spotlight -just to mention a name- was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film in the Best Supporting Actress category, but she also has other recognitions such as the BAFTAs . However, putting on Christine’s suit again in this version of the multiverse, she was excited from the start:

“It’s a great gift to be able to return to the same character, especially when you don’t.

you necessarily expect. It’s like a reunion with an old friend or something. Y

you dream of her again. It’s always a bit bittersweet to put a character in

a shelf and think that it will never come out again. So, it was great to think that these

characters remain alive during all this time and that they can resurface in

any moment. That gives us infinite possibilities.”

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from Marvel Studios, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary. To stay up to date and not miss a single detail, it is important to have followed the Avengers saga, and also the Disney+ Wandavision series. After all, the Scarlet Witch appears as the great villain, having gone insane and ripped apart reality.

It is a film in which special effects are not lacking, how could it be otherwise. Neither effects nor physical prowess. The character of Strange was one of Stan Lee’s favorites and probably the editor, director and producer would be surprised by the result of this second film, much darker than the previous one and at times, we can say it’s horror.

“I had to work hard to get an overview of the story and the context, but that has been very good for me. It is a challenge for the audience and for the actors. Benedict and I talk about it a lot, because

It’s not an easy thing for an actor. Do you think it’s going to be jumping over wires and using these

cool outfits. But it is a challenge to keep track of everything that happens and

play these characters that are multiple characters in a movie.

It’s a great exercise for the brain and it’s a great exercise for an actor to

stay alert. It is also an exercise for your imagination. you know there will be

something extraordinary in front of you, so you better act like it. You have to

put your best foot forward because your character will be faced with wild moments,” Rachel adds.

The relationship between Doctor Strange and Christine becomes much more contentious in this second film. And not only in terms of love, but because we will see each character explore his unconsciousness and somewhat twisted temporary turns. And director Sam Raimi knew how to capture it intelligently. In this regard, the actress says:

“Working with Benedict is great because I feel like we’ve been able to continue from

where we left it I still can’t believe it’s been five years. It does not feel

in that way (…) The idea that they can meet again in different worlds over and over again establishes a very romantic premise. Do they work in any of those worlds? It’s an interesting idea, but it’s very confusing for these characters. Benedict and I are confused as actors. It’s a really rich situation to explore a kind of romance. I don’t think I’ve seen that before, that two people have so much history and then they don’t have any.

Some days, we didn’t know if our performance was right or how it would turn out.

How much can we fall in love with each other when we only had one minute together? Will it be worth it in the end if these characters end up being complete strangers to each other? Do we really have to suddenly attract each other in a moment?

It was a really interesting exploration in terms of the romantic story that

is behind. I suppose there is something Buddhist about it, this idea of

reincarnation and come back and get another chance and another chance and another

opportunity. And will we make it right? Then you are enlightened”

A great team around a great movie that leaves many questions unanswered and opens many doors to future stories, faithful to the style of Marvel that at times blows our minds and at other times leaves us completely impatient. Rachel describes it very well:

“I think this movie is going to be a real head breaker and a real

brain teaser because you’re jumping universes. things are opening up

a lot and one thing affects the other in a very dramatic way. So I think

It will be fun and challenging in itself to keep track of the multiple characters,

multiple versions of themselves”

The film is still in theaters, and the weekend is an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in it. If you’re not up to date with Marvel, it’s time to run the marathon. And if you are not convinced, here is the trailer to give you the last push.