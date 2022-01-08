This film to see at home has thrilled the world and is based on a very famous book

There are so many films to watch on streaming platforms. Sometimes it is easy to get lost in the midst of all this choice, so today we try to give some advice that could help a lot of viewers.

In fact, we will know a film taken from one of the most important books ever. It is a very special adaptation, which will entertain us with its beautiful story but also with its unforgettable music. In fact, this film to see at home has excited the world and is based on a very famous book.

The fantastic musical

Anyone who loves music and good stories may have found the movie for them. On Prime Video, in fact, an excellent film is available, namely Les Misérables, from 2012.

This is the adaptation of the book of the same name by Victor Hugo, released in 1862. There have been many films that have tried to transpose this masterpiece, to gradually adapt it to the sensitivity of more recent eras.

The film we know today, “Les Misérables” by Tom Hooper, is perhaps one of the most curious attempts to bring the events narrated by Hugo back to life. This film, in fact, is a musical and therefore combines recited moments with other sung and danced moments.

The plot is the same as in the book: the protagonist is Jean Valjean, a man who comes out of prison after serving 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread. Once out, he decides to build a new identity and a better life. His past, however, continues to haunt him and it is not easy to get rid of it. Valjean therefore faces many difficulties together with other characters, who like him have had a miserable life.

The dramatic story takes on a new life thanks to the beautiful soundtrack, which allows the protagonists to carry on the plot with singing.

The actors we find in this film are top notch. Jean Valjean is played by Hugh Jackman, best known for being Wolverine in the “X Men” films. Next to him we find Russell Crowe, famous for Gladiator, and then Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Redmayne, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Each of these fabulous actors provides great singing and acting proof in this film.

Critics also appreciated Les Misérables very much, and nominated it for 8 Oscars. She ultimately won three, including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway. The public also rewarded it, with a success of almost half a billion at the box office.

