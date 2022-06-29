this financial disagreement which would actually be at the origin of their separation

Shakira and Gérard Pique, it’s over. A separation that was made official after the release of a press release on June 4th. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for your privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, they said. After this announcement, infidelity rumors from the FB Barcelona player has caused ink to flow in the media around the world. Gérard Pique would have cheated on the Colombian singer with the mother of Pablo Gavi, one of his teammates, and it was Shakira who would have grilled them in person. He would also have had compromising conversations with Suzy Cortez, to whom he asked for nudes.

In the end, a reversal of the situation, the origin of their break-up would in reality be linked to a financial disagreement according to the revelations of Roberto Garcia, the former boyfriend of one of the singer’s sisters. “From what a very close person told me, there was a economic problem between the two. Gerard Pique allegedly asked Shakira for money for an investment and the singer’s family reportedly refused to give it to her. They don’t mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%”he said in an interview with the Spanish media ESdiaro.

Did you know that the interpreter of “Waka waka” was three times richer than the football player? The singer is at the head of a fortune of 300 million euros, while Gerard Pique would have around 80 million euros in his bank accounts. Money, always at the center of disputes, especially when there is too much of it! But the revelations of Roberto Garcia did not stop there. “Shakira focused on Gérard Pique because she wanted him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him”, he swung. The singer had already come out of silence on this subject by explaining why she had always refused to marry Gérard Piqué.

Antoine FM

