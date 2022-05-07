This Fire TV Stick 4K Max is my best recommendation for lovers of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, etc.

Share

Amazon’s best-selling device of the year is quite a recommendation.

If there is a gadget with which Amazon has triumphed it’s the Fire TV Stick. An item to have bringing together all the multimedia content and platforms of content on demand. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the most powerful version, is the one I have and it is the one I recommend the mostespecially now with its great price.

You just have to connect it to a free HDMI port from your TV or other display device like a projector or monitor, to enjoy it all. Of course, the Fire TV Stick requires a USB port or plug close with 1A minimum current intensity to operate.

Other Fire TV Stick models

Why I recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

simply because it is the most powerful of the Stick TV from Amazon. We must not forget that Xiaomi, realme and Google have devices of the same style and similar functionalities, but for a higher price today. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, reviewed on Andro4all, has native 4K resolutionso if your TV or your projector/monitor also has this definition, you will be able to take advantage of all its processing capacity.

Thanks to MediaTek MT8696 + MT7921LS quad-core processor that work at 1.8 GHz, and their 2GB RAMwe can enjoy all the 4K content at 60fps without any kind of lag. Platforms such as Disney+, Prime Video, Movistar+, Netflix, Atresplayer or DAZN offer all their own movies, series or events on the highest picture and sound quality, which this Fire TV Stick is made for. In addition, we can also have games installed and connect a Bluetooth controller to play some games.

If you are hesitating between the Xiaomi Stick TVs and those of Amazon, I will give you the key to decide on this one from the American manufacturer. Their Fire OS 7 systembased on Android TV 9, make it a somewhat more closed and secure device to unwanted files or installers, so we will never have slowdown problems. Furthermore, with his Wi-Fi 6 connectivity we will achieve a greater stability of the internet connection avoiding sporadic outages.

On a personal level, I I have this Fire TV Stick 4K Max connected to the projector of the living room When I want to watch a Netflix series, a Disney+ movie or a YouTube video, I go from one app to another with the remote or I ask Alexa directly to take me to the content I need and want to see at all times. transitions between one app and another are non-existent and I am delighted.

The sound of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is transmitted via HDMI and is compatible with DTS-HD and Dolby Atmosas well as with the leading image formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technology to enhance dark scenes and give you a definition never seen before.

