Many of us have the misconception that spending that much equates to buying higher quality products. This is not always the case, on the contrary: sometimes, among the lowest prices, products of inestimable value and which contain excellent properties for the organism are hidden.

This is the case with poor fish. The term “poor” does not denote any nutritional scarcity, on the contrary. It only indicates a lower price, stemming from a simple truth: it is little considered by consumers.

In fact, when they go to the store, people tend to always focus on the same 4 or 5 types of fish. In this way, however, they underestimate all the other 700 species found only in the Mediterranean Sea.

Eating the right varieties of fish is very important for our health. We remember, in fact, that fish is one of the best foods for the brain that would ward off Alzheimer’s and senile dementia.

Among the cheapest fish there is one that would boast excellent properties. It would be a powerful ally of cardiovascular health and its nutrients would also promote bone and tooth health. Moreover, it costs very little, because people do not know its real potential. Here’s what it is.

This fish costs very little but is packed with high quality protein and good fats

Probably, very few will have heard of the leccia. It is a blue fish, very common also in the Mediterranean Sea.

The leccia is sold at a price between 5 and 10 euros, and has a really good meat.

A tasty meat rich in precious proteins

The leccia meat, in fact, is compact and tasty, excellent to prepare in the oven with a side dish of potatoes and cherry tomatoes. In addition, it is also good from a nutritional point of view, because it contains high quality proteins and good fats, which would make it an ally of cardiovascular health.

Beneficial effects on the heart and cholesterol

The unsaturated fats present in the leccia would help control cholesterol levels. In fact, they would be able to reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.

In addition, this fish would also help reduce cardiovascular risk, thanks to the presence of potassium. The latter would help control blood pressure and heart rate.

A bit like this other cheap fish that many underestimate but which would help heart and arterial health.

It would also help in the health of teeth and bones

The leccia also contains phosphorus, thanks to which it would also defend the health of our bones and teeth. This is why this fish costs very little but is rich in high quality proteins and good fats.

We are careful, however, not to exceed the consumption of this fish, because it would also be a source of cholesterol.

We remind you to always consult our trusted doctor for all information regarding our diet and well-being.