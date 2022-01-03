Fish is definitely a food to bring to the table with some regularity. In fact, according to experts, to ensure a healthy and balanced diet you should consume about 2 or 3 servings a week.

Among the most nutritious specimens, for example, we have already seen the gurnard, which would promote good heart health. Or, the boga is very popular, a so-called “poor” fish that could be worth gold for health.

In this article, however, we will talk about the grouper, a very valuable and nutritious fish, widespread in the rocky bottoms of the Mediterranean.

This fish is among the finest and tastiest in the Mediterranean and is an absolute wealth for health

The grouper is a fish that can reach up to 2 meters in length and a weight of 100 kilos. However, in fish markets, smaller specimens are often sold, but they still cost quite a bit.

From a nutritional point of view, grouper is a very precious source of high quality proteins and good fats for health. In addition, it also contains high amounts of B vitamins, including:

that B12, very important for the metabolism of fats and for the functioning of the nervous system;

and that B6, essential for the metabolism of proteins.

In addition to this, the grouper is also a concentrate of mineral salts, such as:

potassium, which would be an ally of cardiovascular health;

selenium, important for antioxidant defenses;

phosphorus, which would have numerous benefits for the bones, teeth, kidneys, muscles and heart.

However, as reported by the Humanitas Institute, the grouper is also quite rich in cholesterol (47 milligrams per 100 grams). Therefore, a person with cardiovascular pathologies should be more careful in consuming it. In any case, it is advisable to consult your doctor or trusted nutritionist to investigate these aspects.

Some tasty ideas for cooking grouper

Therefore, we have seen that this fish is among the finest and tastiest in the Mediterranean and is an absolute wealth for health.

Since the meat of the grouper is very firm and delicate, it can be cooked in various ways. In the oven, for example, it can be placed in a baking dish with oil, white wine, lemon juice, capers and cherry tomatoes. However, with the same ingredients, and perhaps adding olives, it could also be stewed in a large pan.

In addition, with the grouper you can also make an excellent sauce to be used as a sauce for spaghetti. It will therefore be sufficient to flavor the grouper with oil and garlic, blend it with white wine and “drown” it in fresh tomato sauce. Once the sauce is cooked, add the spaghetti still al dente and let them “risottare” by adding a sprinkling of parsley and black pepper.

