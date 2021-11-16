This fitness tracker is on offer on Amazon at a very low price

Fitness trackers are small devices that have now entered our lives, to allow us to monitor the quality of sleep, and our daily physical activities. Although there are very expensive models on the market, the market is full of much more interesting proposals, which can be purchased by spending a few euros.

One clear example is the ID115plus fitness tracker, available on Amazon in five different colors to satisfy even the aesthetic taste of each. The design is simple and for this reason ID1125 can be used in various contexts, without ever being inappropriate. You can wear it when you go to work, to find out how many steps you take each day, but also during the night, to get more information on the quality of your sleep.

Equipped with a 0.96-inch color TFT screen, the fitness tracker does not need any special charging adapters. In fact, it is enough to remove a part of the bracelet to reveal the USB Type-A connector, to be inserted in any charger or in the USB port of a computer, fixed or portable. In this way it is possible to recharge the 90 mAh battery which guarantees an autonomy of between 7 and 10 days, depending on the type of use.

Connectivity with the smartphone for the display of the information collected and for the notification of incoming calls takes place via Bluetooth 4.2 on an Android or iOS smartphone. It is not suitable for swimming and showering, but it is equipped with an IP67 waterproof certification that allows you to use it even in the rain or to wash your hands, without it having to be damaged.

Among the functions available we point out the count of steps taken, calories consumed, the type and duration of sleep, reminders on sedentary lifestyle, alarm clock but also heart rate monitoring and blood pressure detection. Five as we said the colors to choose from: navy blue, black, red, green and purple.

