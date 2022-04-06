This flight attendant has gone viral with her exercise video on the plane

Photo credit: andresr – Getty Images

When your coach tells you that exercise is useful in your day-to-day life, you nod, and assume that it is so, but you never imagine that it is so literally as you are going to see with this Reels that has gone viral. Almost half a million views on the author’s account and 7.5 million views on the @cabronazi account!

This video of a flight attendant has gone viral because he demonstrates exercise by exercise, how he puts into practice in the cabin of the plane where he works what he works in the gym.

Kate Shemet, the flight attendant’s video, which she has titled ‘Fit to Fly’, demonstrates how the training makes her tasks on board easier: how she loads the bags, how she pushes the trolley, how the heavy door of the plane closes… This text together to the video where the images of her training with her coach, and the images of her in the middle of a working dayare interspersed, explains perfectly how useful it is for a flight attendant to train:

“Why does the crew have to be in great physical shape? Good physical condition promotes good health and prevents injuries 💪 It often happens that crews travel and get into trouble on the road. back or shoulder injuries while working 🤕 Because we lift a lot, we twist and bend 👀 We often use these exercises to strengthen our back and shoulders.

Through strength training, the muscles of the entire body are strengthened, allowing weights to be lifted correctly and safely while working 💪👩✈️

Strength training also helps improve your body shape, allowing you to move easily and perform tasks quickly. Good physical condition, help you recover faster after a long flight. Flight attendants are the face of the airline. Both the company and the passengers expect flight attendants to look impeccable. Good looks and of course good physical shape, gives a feeling of confidence 😏😉.”

