this food increases the risk

For some time science has been engaged in a communication with people that does not stop exclusively in providing solutions to the long-standing problems of health, but also to give concrete indications concerning what we can do every day with our actions, for the benefit of our health. In fact, health problems do not only consist of being resolved at the end of a diagnosis process; sometimes, it is possible to dissolve any complication at the root; and this is represented by ours lifestyle habits.

The first of these habits that daily recall our basic needs, is represented by thePower supply. We know – as Italians, we should know better than anyone else – how much food is not only the engine of our body, but is fed by a quality of life, for which the body can only thank us. It must be said that over the last few decades, the market it has influenced this primary need by pushing it into exquisitely more psychological areas, for the benefit of industries and marketing companies.

Cancer, proper nutrition removes the danger

The challenge – which has nothing to do with the habits established by cultural origins – is that betweenMediterranean food and continental nutrition. If the second, rich in saturated fats of animal origin, has been the driving force for the conquest of consumers by leveraging the psychological satisfaction of mere consumption, the first – science has confirmed this in unsuspected times – is the solution to aspire to one healthy health standard towards a longer one life expectationthanks to the intake of fiber and plant-based foods.

This is what is confirmed by the study Published on BMC Medicine by researchers at the University of Oxford: a research carried out by accessing the data stored in the UK Biobank, the largest public database on the English population. It confirms, for the umpteenth time, the relationship between regular consumption of red meat and work with the risk of developing cancer. It also delves into the priority to be observed towards one diet which includes a very small amount of meat or totally exclude it, to give preference to fish and, above all, plant foods.

Beware of meat

The percentages that emerged are unequivocal and they reject the regular consumption of meat: the only one reduction of foods of animal origin lowers the oncological risk to 2%; 10%, in the case of the exclusive consumption of fish; at 14%, with a diet without meat and fish. Another aspect of the study concerns the incidence with the type of tumor: the risk of incurring the cancer is reduced to 9% colorectal cancer.

Women on fewer breaks, whether vegetarians or vegans, see a 19% drop in the likelihood of breast cancer; in men, those who eat little meat are at 20% less risk of getting prostate cancer, but the percentage rewards once again vegetarians and veganswhere the drop is 31%.