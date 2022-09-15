this food is the ‘king’ of your diet

Letizia turns 50: this food is the 'king' of her diet \n \n\n \n\n Thursday, September 15, 2022\nLooking at her athletic appearance, no one doubts the balanced diet that Queen Letizia has. This September 15 turns 50 with a splendid appearance.In addition to diet and yoga practice, there is an activity that sculpts his silhouette and especially his arms: climbing, which he practices in a climbing wall that he has installed in Zarzuela.What does Queen Letizia eat?Queen Letizia follow the Perricone diet guidelinesfrom which salmon and blue fish (sardines, tuna...) are great protagonists, due to their load of Omega 3. This diet triumphs among Hollywood celebrities: Uma Thurman or Eva Mendes are some of those who follow it.In addition to fish, he also takes chicken and meat, for their protein loadin healthy cooking.Chia seeds, flax, sesame, almonds and walnuts, nuts, vegetables such as spinach or broccoli and olive oil are other bases of this diet.Eggs, legumes, kefir and natural yogurt are also part of their routines.Fruits, rich in fiber such as pineapple, pears, apples, red fruits...And what the Perricone diet does not allow is the consumption of sugar and its derivatives, white flour (pizzas, pasta...), hydrogenated fats and alcohol.Three salmon recipes that Letizia would loveGrilled Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and Pomegranate\nGrilled Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and PomegranateWatchSalmon with crispy spinach\nSalmon with crispy spinachWatchGrilled salmon with mango sauce\nGrilled salmon with mango sauceWatchThe birthday party will be privateLetizia plans to celebrate a private party in the Prince's Pavilion, in Zarzuela, with her closest circle. The Royal House has only confirmed the official agenda.What I am sure you will do is blow out the 50 candles with a cake as succulent as this one, which adapts to the characteristics of your diet:\nRelated articleQueen Letizia turns 50: this is the perfect cake to celebrate her birthday\n\n\n\n Do you want to stop receiving the most outstanding news from Lecturas? \r\n\r\nSource link