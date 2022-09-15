this food is the ‘king’ of your diet

Looking at her athletic appearance, no one doubts the balanced diet that Queen Letizia has. This September 15 turns 50 with a splendid appearance.

In addition to diet and yoga practice, there is an activity that sculpts his silhouette and especially his arms: climbing, which he practices in a climbing wall that he has installed in Zarzuela.

What does Queen Letizia eat?

Queen Letizia follow the Perricone diet guidelines from which salmon and blue fish (sardines, tuna…) are great protagonists, due to their load of Omega 3. This diet triumphs among Hollywood celebrities: Uma Thurman or Eva Mendes are some of those who follow it.

from which (sardines, tuna…) are great protagonists, due to their load of Omega 3. This diet triumphs among Hollywood celebrities: Uma Thurman or Eva Mendes are some of those who follow it. In addition to fish, he also takes chicken and meat, for their protein load in healthy cooking.

in healthy cooking. Chia seeds, flax, sesame, almonds and walnuts, nuts, vegetables such as spinach or broccoli and olive oil are other bases of this diet.

Eggs, legumes, kefir and natural yogurt are also part of their routines.

Fruits, rich in fiber such as pineapple, pears, apples, red fruits…

And what the Perricone diet does not allow is the consumption of sugar and its derivatives, white flour (pizzas, pasta…), hydrogenated fats and alcohol.

Three salmon recipes that Letizia would love

Grilled Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and Pomegranate

Grilled Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and Pomegranate Watch

Salmon with crispy spinach

Salmon with crispy spinach Watch

Grilled salmon with mango sauce

Grilled salmon with mango sauce Watch

The birthday party will be private

Letizia plans to celebrate a private party in the Prince’s Pavilion, in Zarzuela, with her closest circle. The Royal House has only confirmed the official agenda.

What I am sure you will do is blow out the 50 candles with a cake as succulent as this one, which adapts to the characteristics of your diet: