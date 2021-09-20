This fractal suggests Bitcoin between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000 by the end of the year From CoinTelegraph



This fractal suggests Bitcoin between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000 by the end of the year



First identified by pseudonymous analyst Bit Harington, a hypothetical fractal – already observed after the previous two halvings – has the potential to push (BTC) between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000 by the end of 2021.

Analysts tend to view the halving as a strongly bullish event, given the halving of new BTC mined it entails.

As shown in the chart below, Harington highlighted how at the break of the so-called resistance / support (R / S) line, Bitcoin prices rose by more than 600% after the first two halvings, which occurred in 2012 and 2016.

