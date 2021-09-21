This fractal suggests Bitcoin between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000 by the end of the year

First spotted by pseudonymous analyst Bit Harington, a hypothetical fractal – already observed after the previous two halvings – has the potential to push Bitcoin (BTC) between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000 by the end of 2021.

Analysts tend to view the halving as a strongly bullish event, given the halving of new BTC mined it entails.

As shown in the graph below, Harington highlighted how at the break of the so-called resistance / support (R / S) line, Bitcoin prices increased by more than 600% after the first two halvings, which occurred in 2012 and 2016.

Bitcoin price trend after the first two halvings. Source: BuyBitcoinWorldWide, PlanB, and Bit Harington

The line acted as a barrier during the price rally. Before it was successfully breached and pushed the price to new highs, the level was tested several times. During the following bear market, the price used the aforementioned level as support for a bounce, signing the conclusion of the correction.

In 2020/2021, Bitcoin underwent a similar upward trajectory, bouncing from under $ 4,000 to over $ 60,000. Once again, Harington highlighted the $ 60,000 level with the same R / S line that prevented exchanges from posting a clear bullish breakout.

“What happens if..?

#Bitcoin [R=Resistenza, S=Supporto] From the R / S line, Bitcoin recorded ~ 6X after the first halving (~ $ 200 to ~ $ 1200) and ~ 6X after the second halving ($ 3,000 to ~ $ 20,000) … “

“By the way: from this point of view, after each halving there is a ‘double top of Bitcoin’. In reality it wasn’t very noticeable after the second halving (at least not as obvious as the double top recorded after the first halving), but you can see this in various indicators. In the weekly RSI for example:

BTW: From this perspective there’s a “Bitcoin double top” after every halving. It wasn’t really obvious after halving 2 (like the obvious double top after halving 1), but you can still see this double top in various indicators. Weekly RSI for example: https: //t.co/lopvWPqd3v – Bit Harington (@bitharington) September 19, 2021

Michaël van de Poppe, an analyst at Cointelegraph Markets, commented on Harington’s fractal theory, adding that if it does indeed occur, could bring Bitcoin in the range of $ 250,000 to $ 350,000.

However, he pointed out that the strong bull run could also lead to a brutal correction that could drive Bitcoin back towards $ 65,000, in line with Harington’s S / R level.

“This makes sense and is in line with my ideas. We are somewhere in the 2017 cycle. It takes a strong breakout to get to the next stage between ~ $ 250,000 and $ 350,000 for #Bitcoin, then back to around $ 65,000 in the next bear market trend. “

This makes a ton of sense and in line with my ideas too. Somewhere 2017 we are. Heavy breakout to come at a later stage to ~ $ 250-350K and then landing on $ 65K in the bear market for #Bitcoin. https://t.co/4XX7aDp2rs – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 19, 2021

Do the fundamentals coincide?

After correcting around $ 4,000 in March 2020, Bitcoin literally exploded, mainly due to the expansive monetary policies of global central banks to contain the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given fears of high inflation, retail and institutional investors took refuge in the cryptocurrency, leading BTC to close the previous year at around $ 30,000.

In 2021, the price of Bitcoin crossed $ 65,000, and then corrected. At the current YTD low, the BTC / USD pair traded for $ 29,301 on the Coinbase exchange. The decline was mainly driven by a sudden ban on all crypto-related activities in China (including mining), and by Elon Musk’s alarming tweets related to Bitcoin’s ecological impact.

Historical performance of the price of Bitcoin. Source: TradingView.com

BTC reserves on exchanges sign new lows

CryptoQuant, a data analytics firm on blockchains, reports that last week the reserves of Bitcoin contained in the crypto trading platforms decreased to about 2.37 million BTC, a new low for more than a year.

Bitcoin reserves on all exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

A decrease in Bitcoin reserves represents traders’ intentions to hold the cryptocurrency instead of trading it for altcoins and fiat currencies.

Bitcoin’s hashrate has almost recovered

Bitcoin’s recovery from under $ 30,000 to nearly $ 50,000 also coincided with the V recovery of the hashrate.

For those unaware, in early July the computing power of the Bitcoin network dropped to 84.79 million terahash per second (TH / s) from 180.66 million TH / s at the end of May. The decline was a direct consequence of the regulatory crackdown in China, which forced miners to close their facilities or move them overseas.

Bitcoin hashrate weekly average. Source: Blockchain.com

Meantime, the network has recovered more than half of the lost hashrate, reaching 136.92 million TH / s on 18 September. This suggests that the ban in China has not had a sustained effect on the Bitcoin mining industry.

