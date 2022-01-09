Often at the table we pay very little attention to what we eat and we let ourselves be carried away only by gluttony. To cheer our taste buds sometimes we do not care about how healthy or not certain foods can be, we may even tend to exaggerate.

In case of abdominal bloating and intestinal gas we can count on a herbal tea that would help digestion.

When we cook, however, we can also opt for tasty recipes but with foods with beneficial properties for the body.

This is the case of a second course of fish which, in addition to providing vitamin C, could keep cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure at bay. Seasonal vegetables are also healthy, such as cabbage which is harvested in autumn and winter.

This fragrant rice and cabbage dish would be loaded with antioxidants and is also easy to cook

Savoy cabbage is a vegetable belonging to the Brassicaceae family. It would have numerous benefits, it would in fact be a valid ally for cardiovascular health

It contains potassium but also vitamin K, as well as antioxidants that are important for the skin and vision.

To add to the dose of the latter, in the rice recipe, there is also another ingredient: wild fennel seeds, which contain substances with an antioxidant action. In addition, they would help digestion and intestinal regularity.

The rice recipe is extremely easy and provides a nutritious, light and easy to prepare meal. In addition, given the few ingredients, it is also cheap.

We will need:

200 g of Carnaroli rice;

a small cabbage;

a clove of garlic;

extra virgin olive oil;

salt;

chili;

about 2 liters of water;

a handful of wild fennel seeds.

Preparation

We wash the cabbage and dry it. Let’s slice it into thin strips.

Take a pan and put some oil on it, along with the minced garlic and chilli.

Add the cabbage and let it brown for a few minutes to flavor it.

After that, take ladles of water until the cabbage is completely covered. We will gradually add more water as it is consumed.

We cook the cabbage over low heat and with a lid. It will have to cook for an hour or more, we will have to obtain a soft and almost flaky cabbage.

When it is at that point, add more water and put the rice inside. It will have to cook with the cabbage, so let’s make sure there is enough water. We stir from time to time so that the rice does not stick. Let’s go up.

We will have to consume the water almost completely to obtain a velvety and non-liquid dish.

Let’s try the rice to check its cooking, when ready, turn off the stove and sprinkle it with fennel seeds. They will add extra flavor and an olfactory aroma that will tickle our nostrils first and then our taste buds.

Let it rest for a few minutes and then serve. It will be delicious and healthy, because this fragrant dish of rice and cabbage is loaded with antioxidants and is also easy to cook.

