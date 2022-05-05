this French minister who claims to be the ex of the singer on TikTok

Re-elected President of the Republic on April 24, Emmanuel Macron must now reveal the composition of his new government. However, two weeks after the election, the Head of State is slow to reveal the names of the ministers who will accompany him during the start of his second term.

Amused by the situation, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, the current Minister of Transport, did not hesitate to talk about it to his many subscribers on TikTok, a social network where he is adored for his mastery of “trends”. Sitting in his office behind a pile of boxes, he joked about the long-awaited announcement by taking an audio saying: “It is indeed starting to be long, but ok, bene my bella, as a great man said”. In description, he writes: “If this continues, even Rihanna will release her album before”in reference to the fact that the famous singer has not released a record since 2016 and that her new opus is highly anticipated.

Enough to make Internet users die of laughter who, in addition to enjoying the cover of this audio, were amused by the mention dedicated to Rihanna. “Are you a Rihanna fan?” asks a user of the platform in comments. To which he then replies: “He is my ex”. A humorous answer that proves that the minister is definitely funny.

@jbdjebb If it continues, even Rihanna will release her album before. #pourtoi#fyp♬ original sound – Félicie

Aliénor de la Fontaine