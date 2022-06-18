“This Frenchman is more complete and better than Messi”

Lionel Messi has nothing more to prove! Seven Golden Balls, the Pulga has won everything in his career except the World Cup. And even if he failed to win the 2022 edition in Qatar, he will remain the best player in the history of football in the eyes of some. In any case, with the Albiceleste, Messi has the “mojo” and remains on an impressive quintuple against Estonia in a friendly.

But for King Pelé, the Argentinian international is no better than Zinedine Zidane. Legend Auriverde, interviewed on RMC in 2014, felt that Zizou had more palette than Messi. He claims the three-time European champion with Real Madrid was definitely stronger than Paris Saint Germain’s number 30.

“In the last ten years (statement he made in 2014, Editor’s note), the most complete, for me, is Zidane. Today we have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but Zidane was the most complete for me (…) I think that as a player, individually, Zidane was better than Messi is. And then Zidane was spectacular and he didn’t have players like Xavi and Iniesta around him.” Said King Pelé in statements relayed by RMC Sports.

King Pele has been very clear and he prefers ZZ over Lionel Messi. Currently, PSG, a club that joined Pulga last summer, is pushing to bring in Zidane as a coach. If the French legend accepts, Zizou will become the first manager who coached Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two greatest players of the current generation.

