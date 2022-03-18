this Friday is the draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League

2022-03-17
With three clubs each, Spain (Real Madrid, Atlético, Villarreal) and England (Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea) will be this Friday in Nyon, the protagonists in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which will take place from 5:00 AM in Honduras (12:00 PM in Switzerland) .
The condition of Mbappé’s mother to sign for Real Madrid
Bayern Munich and benfica They are the only teams representing other countries among the top eight in the continental tournament, where there are no longer any formations from Italy or France in contention.
And it is that the draw will be morbid because it will be without conditions and will determine not only the duels of the quarterfinals, but also the composition of the table of the final rounds, which leads to the final on May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.
As there are no seeds or conditions in the draw, there may be clashes between teams from the same country, so there could be a star Manchester City-Liverpool or a derby Real Madrid-Atleticofor example.
In fact, the Citya finalist last year, is still chasing his first European champion title and is confident that this year will be the definitive one.
He leaves PSG and the club will seek to replace him with Dembélé
With 13 titles, the Real Madrid It is the team that dominates the winners of the Champions League. Next among those currently classified is the Bayern Munichwith six crowns, and the Liverpoolwith six others.
The German team is precisely one of the most frightening, after 7-1 at salzburg in the round of 16 and with Robert Lewandowski at the top of the tournament’s top scorers table, with 12 goals.
For his part, the Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp has one of the most fearsome attacks. to the trio Mané-Firmino-Salah Colombian recently joined louis diazMeanwhile he Chelseacurrent champion, hopes not to accuse its internal problems, due to the sanctions against its Russian owner Roman Abramovich after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Draw schedule: 5:00 AM from Honduras.
Transmission: ESPN and TVC.
Schedule of the quarters, semifinals and grand final
– First leg of the quarterfinals: Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 April.
– Second leg of the quarterfinals: Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 April.
– First leg of the semifinals: Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 April.
– Second leg of the semifinals: Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 May.
Final: Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, northern outskirts of Paris (France).