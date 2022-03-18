this Friday is the draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League

2022-03-17

With three clubs each, Spain (Real Madrid, Atlético, Villarreal) and England (Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea) will be this Friday in Nyon, the protagonists in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which will take place from 5:00 AM in Honduras (12:00 PM in Switzerland) .

The condition of Mbappé’s mother to sign for Real Madrid

Bayern Munich and benfica They are the only teams representing other countries among the top eight in the continental tournament, where there are no longer any formations from Italy or France in contention.

And it is that the draw will be morbid because it will be without conditions and will determine not only the duels of the quarterfinals, but also the composition of the table of the final rounds, which leads to the final on May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.

As there are no seeds or conditions in the draw, there may be clashes between teams from the same country, so there could be a star Manchester City-Liverpool or a derby Real Madrid-Atleticofor example.