This Friday the Fe Festival in Puerto de la Cruz turns up the decibels

first day of Fay Festival will raise the decibels in cross port, summer festival experience Canary Islands re-validates its status in 2023 with an eclectic lineup that includes 19 musical proposals of various signs, styles and origins. Two long distance days, Friday 18 August and Saturday 19 August, in which a gallery of artists from inside and outside will parade through two stages that preside over the venue on the wharf esplanade in Puerto de la Cruz, which is part of the Fay Festival contribute to. A major event in the league of Canarian and national festivals.

concert venue entrance Fay Festival 2023 They will open this Friday the 18th at 5:00pm, with two local bands leading the opening, now it’s their turn to launch stage two. hours will turn do love, on the main stage. composed of a pair of Gran Canaria romi alter And Fran Silver, Who has been making her way in the music and fashion industry in London since 2018. A perfect blend of nostalgia and modernity, very danceable, has the skills dire Straits and the authenticity of what inwith more modern sounds like dua lipa And weekend,

6:40 p.m. and the People of Tenerife perform on stage two antiplanktonA rock band with electronics, that builds its style from a solid rhythmic base that draws on the primary and most essential songs, where the guitars evolve towards alternative rock and the rhythms evolve towards motorik . kraut rock and danceable electronics. Who formed the band? carlos castillo (Voice, Guitar, Synthesizer, Programming), Fabian Yanes (guitar, synthesizer, programming), nolo hernandez (bass, bass) and Sergio Diaz (Battery, Base). He produced it for his debut album ‘Otros Cuerpos’ Raul Perez ,Leaf) and a mixture of Manu Cabezly,

The presence of these two Canarian artists begins the transfer between stages Jimena Amarillo In the main, at 19.20. The young lady from Valencia represents the future of romantic pop and proof of that is the impact of her debut album ‘Como Desirte, Me Amor’, and she arrives at the Fe Festival on Friday like one of the desserts. after the simplicity of Jimena it’s turn Gun Shot, at 8:00 p.m., on Stage Two. Galician punk rock duo, formed by anxela balter (vocals and guitar) and Violet Mosquera (vocalist and drummer) Pure power, authenticity and tons of attitude. A sonic shocker with impressive staging that has earned major records the level of their third album ‘Maleza’ (2021).

A window opens for national indie-rock at 9:00 p.m. Second On the main stage, the Murcian band, one of the most important on the national scene, says goodbye with a legacy of nine albums – ‘Flores Impossibles’ being their latest work – and a career of more than 20 years. This is the last chance to be second live in the Canary Islands and enjoy once again top songs from their famous repertoire such as ‘Rincon Exquisito’ or ‘Nivel Green’.

With the seconds ticking down to an hour, the celebration presents rocio saiz In the second phase, at 22.00. Singer, actress, multidisciplinary artist and LGBT activist, the lady from Madrid is one of the bets for the Fe Festival 2023 with a live show, the details of which will follow. Will return to the main stage at 10:50 pm to perform the raytons, With two albums released, the British group is one of the year’s discoveries with an energetic live performance and a previously relatable sound. Arctic Monkeysamong other effects.

Fe Festival 2023 has no breaks except for the fair due to the movement of performers between stages. and midnight, as scheduled at 11:50 p.m., two sexy zebras, The trio from Madrid arrive in Puerto de la Cruz with their jaleo tour, Along with the tour they present their latest album ‘Cal Liberation’. The Fe Festival Is Taken Over With Zebras of classBritish pair of brothers Phil And Paul Hartnoll, at 00.50, will be their first live performance in the Canary Islands in conjunction with the tour for their latest studio album, ‘Optical Illusion’. Snipers of rave culture and the dance floor, Orbital is one of the key references to the British scene of the 90s, building bridges with techno to undermine boundaries with other genres, and to embrace electronic music through performance. Contributed to popularization. Live and attachment culture from the club.

The day’s finale on Friday, same as on Saturday 19, starts at 2.20am, with Tenerife’s DJs as protagonists we are garbage,

