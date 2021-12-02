Choosing carefully what to put in the cart is one of the most important actions we do every day to safeguard our health. We know that some foods help keep us fit, and protect us from ailments and diseases. Others, on the other hand, are not good for us, and excessive consumption could make us more prone to health problems. This is why it is important to familiarize ourselves with the nutritional properties of the foods we choose to put on the table. And precisely in this period, a winter fruit that would have numerous beneficial and protective properties against the

our body. Let’s see what it is.

This fruit is back on supermarket counters and would help protect us from colon cancer and kidney stones

But what fruit are we talking about? It is a citrus fruit: grapefruit. The grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) is known to all of us especially in the form of juice. But it’s actually great to consume as it is, and we can safely buy the fruit inside. Not only is it great, but it also contains a lot of nutrients and has beneficial properties. In fact, grapefruit appears to help our kidneys function better and protect them from stone formation. In addition, grapefruit has protective properties against various types of cancer, such as colon and lung cancer.

Furthermore, grapefruit would help protect the immune system thanks to its high content of vitamin C. It would also have antioxidant properties, and therefore would help protect the cells of our body from aging. In short, a real health bomb, to be put in our shopping cart without delay.

How to include it in the diet

This fruit is back on the supermarket counters and would help protect us from colon cancer and kidney stones. But how to best consume it? Grapefruit is a very versatile fruit. We can use all parts of the fruit. The pulp can be transformed into an excellent juice or eaten as it is, perhaps in a salad or with a little sugar. Furthermore, the peel is excellent for herbal teas and infusions, while the albedo (the white spongy part under the peel) can be transformed into excellent candied fruit. Finally, grapefruit can be eaten in slices with a little sugar. In short, nothing is thrown away from grapefruit. This fruit is an excellent investment to take care of our health.

