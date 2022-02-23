This Galaxy Watch4 reaches one of the lowest prices of the year

Get the 40mm drive for much less than it usually costs.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. Is very complete in all its functions, it has the sensors that we need in our day to day and Today it has a very attractive price from €194. It is the version in pink with a beige strap, it is a perfect gift for those who want to have all their daily activity recorded.

This Galaxy Watch4 is Samsung’s first WearOS watch since it began making such gadgets. This means that it no longer uses its own system that it installed in its previous models (Tizen) and you will have Google system on your wrist. The price in the official Web It is 229.90 euros right now on sale.

Buy the Galaxy Watch4 for 194 euros (RRP €269.90 )

In the world of wearables there thousands of options to choose from: You can go for a smartband like the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 or the Huawei Band 6, or you can go for a full-featured smartwatch like an Apple Watch 7 or a Galaxy Watch 4 like this one.

Samsung has delighted us for years with high quality smartwatches, fighting face to face with the Apple watch, and now we can say that we have a worthy fighter. And it is that this Galaxy Watch4 mounts a 1.19-inch Super AMOLED display in its 11.2 mm thick body, it has 1.5 GB of RAM to streamline the entire operation and 16GB of storage internal to save your music and listen to it wherever you want.

Its 247 mAh battery will give us a autonomy of about 40 hours more or less (a day and a half) with normal use. The charging time to reach 100% is between 1h and 1h 15min. It is in the average of the rest of current smartwatches in which the autonomy reaches the full day and thanks. We can see the incoming calls, SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, social networks, use Google Pay or Samsung Pay and check email too.

In connectivity we have Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Integrated GPS and NFC. And in day-to-day sensors, we will be able to follow our heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and monitor our sleep. In addition, the watch is water resistant with immersions of up to 50 meters thanks to its IP68 certification. It is a high-end smart watch that competes against the best in the sector and that today can be yours for only 194 euros.

