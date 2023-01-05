This Galaxy with 256 GB and Android 13 is the best of Samsung’s mid-range and drops to 140 euros

Samsung has one of the best exponents of this range for a fairly contained price.

This Galaxy has an optical stabilizer, 256 GB and a Super Amoled screen.

Although the mid-range is full of great terminals, Samsung will always be one of the most recommended purchase optionsEspecially at these prices. Today the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, in its top version, drops to 369.90 euros in an unrepeatable offer. It thus marks the lowest price in its history, yes, in the model of Orange.

Is one of the great winners of this new family of Galaxy A terminals that is less than a year old and has already been a great rival for other comparable models such as Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G or the realme GT Neo 3T, among others. If you are looking for something powerful, solvent, updated to Android 13, with good battery, magnificent screen and a more than remarkable cameraThis is yours.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (8/256GB) View on Amazon.co.uk: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (8/256GB)

Save 140 euros on the 256 GB Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung wanted to bet on a terminal with quite powerful and reliable hardware inside a plastic chassis of 8.1mm thick and only 189 grams of weight. It is a mobile resistant to everything with an IP67 certificate against water and dust. Mount a panel Super Amoled of great beauty with 6.5″ diagonal, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. We have the fingerprint reader integrated under this 10-bit panel.

Inside we have the processor Exynos 1280 from Samsung, widely used in other models, has 5 nm, a speed of 2.4 GHz and comes together with the Mali-G68 for the graphic section. This unit on sale has 256 GB memory internal expandable with micro SD cards and 8GB RAM that make its performance at the level of a high-end with its 415,000 points in the Antutu test.

To highlight we have his camera. Although it is not the best on the market, it defends itself with dignity against other terminals in the same price range such as an iPhone SE 2022. We have a 4 lens system Composed of a 64 MP main sensor, 12 MP wide angle, 5 MP portrait mode and 5 MP macro lens. We also have optical stabilizer for stable 4K videos and amazing slow-motion recordings. Its front camera amounts to 32 MP doing a great job in selfies day and night.

The 5000mAh battery that it integrates will give us an autonomy close to 2 days of normal use. If we use it intensely, don’t worry, it will reach you at the end of the day without problems. Also has 25W fast chargeenough to recharge 100% in an hour and a little approximately.

As a good high-performance mid-range we have 5G, NFC, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and Dual SIM. It is a great purchase if you have this budget of about 350 euros. There are also other options for this price in the cheap high-end range such as the POCO F4, POCO X4 GT or the realme GT Neo 2.

