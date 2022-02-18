this game has been a fun and direct surprise

It is true that once something works, it is very easy for the competition to replicate it and carry out several projects of the same nature. These “games inspired by…” are not always as successful as the original, but they often give different points of view of a same theme. We are in 2022 and it is difficult to surprise with something never seen before, so the easiest way to define Diplomacy is Not an Option is to compare it with They are Billions.

In essence we are talking about the same game, in fact I would dare to say that it seems too similar to what Age of Darkness: Final Stand offers, although with less “grace” in terms of its aesthetics and world. Diplomacy is Not an Option is a strategy title that stands under the formula “endless run“where we must build and make our village last against the attack of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousandsof enemies.

On paper it may seem like something you’ve seen many times —you’d be right to think about it—, but what makes Diplomacy is Not an Option very curious and interesting is that it replicates the same formula you’ve seen many times, considerably reducing headaches and the intrinsic difficulties of management games and city ​​builders. Building our future kingdom is quite simple, it will be enough to gather as much wood and food as we can, building sawmills, farms or fishing areas, and building the defenses that we deem appropriate.

And it is that, every certain number of rounds an army of barbarians will be planted at our door to destroy everything. The mechanics is the same that we can find in, for example, Age of Darkness, with hordes of enemies more and more numerous what to face But what sets Diplomacy is Not an Option above the competition is its feel of having it. everything under control.





the funniest thing is massacre so many soldiers as you can and the tools at our disposal and the movement physics of the characters once they go up in the air is so crazy that encourages you to play more and more. For example, the more enemies we kill, the more arcane stones we will get. We can use these to drop on our enemies a devastating ray —which we will control with the mouse cursor, by the way, in a very hilarious show of lights, color and chaos— or “celestial soldiers” that fall from the sky Titanfall style to decimate the enemies. A curious and fun mix of combining management and the craziest and most visually attractive strategy possible.

Two game modes for two types of players

In this case, I will always defend those infinite modes where you can endure the thrusts of your enemies until your last breath. This is what Diplomacy is Not an Option offers us from the base, a long-distance race where we outdo ourselves over and over again seeing how many rounds we can last.





Obviously, we are talking about an approach that is not suitable for all players. There is no respite and the rounds between attacks will be reduced until you have enemies at the gates day in and day out. However and as I mentioned before, Diplomacy is Not an Option plays the curious card of “the simpler the better” and once we achieve a certain balance in high rounds, everything works almost automatically. The villagers will continue with their tasks – the micromanagement is almost non-existent— and resource gathering is very manageable.

However, the Door 407 title has a mode with certain charm and a kind of story that will take us from map to map with a fairly scripted structure where you complete small challenges to advance. This modality is for those who are looking for a reason for what they do and I can tell you in advance that it has a certain humorous touch thanks to small cinematic sequences starring us, the king, and our advisor.





The variety of scenarios is interesting and we will always have something to do. The most interesting thing, perhaps, is that once we complete the challenges that play according to the scenario -as simple as surviving a certain number of days or building a castle with stone walls-, we can decide whether to continue playing with that territory or advance to the next .

Diplomacy is Not an Option is not a game focused on the player who wants to get the most out of it with dozens of hours of gameplay. There is content, yes, but like its difficulty, it’s all very restrained, but it could benefit from a good amount of additional content in the months to come. The title is released today on Steam and you can try it with your free trial to check that I’m not lying about the enormous magnitude of their battles.