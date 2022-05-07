This gaming monitor is on sale and is worth just over 150 euros

Share

It can be adjusted in height and tilt and has a very robust support.

There are many PC gamers who continue to play at 1080p, in fact, we could say that they are the majority if we take into account the statistics of Steam. Well, if when it comes to gaming you prefer a Full HD monitor that has a 144 Hz refresh rate, then you have to take a look at the Dell S2721HGF. This gaming monitor is on sale and 33% off on Amazon. It has gone from 269.99 euros to €179.99 (you save 90 euros).

This curved monitor (1500R) is 100% gaming and it is not designed for editing jobs, more than anything because it has a VA panel. Contrary to an IPS panel, the colors are not as natural, so it is not highly recommended. However, if you want to renew your monitor and are looking for one for gaming that has a fairly high refresh rate, then you cannot miss this offer. For the price it has it’s not bad at all.

See on Amazon.es: Dell S2721HGF – Curved Gaming Monitor

A monitor to enjoy an immersive and smooth gaming experience.

The Dell S2721HGF is a 27-inch monitor that has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, it is NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible. The refresh rate is 144 Hz and it has a 3000:1 contrast ratio. The vertical and horizontal viewing angle is quite good, 178 degrees. On the other hand, the screen is anti-glare.

That a monitor has enough ports never hurts, especially if we have to connect several devices. In this sense the Dell S2721HGF is well served. Have two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, and one audio out. By the way, an HDMI cable comes in the box. However, to connect via DisplayPort you have to buy the cable separately.

See on Amazon.es: Dell S2721HGF – Curved Gaming Monitor

Although this monitor is designed for a gaming PC, also perfect for connecting an Xbox Series X|S as it is fully supported, according to Dell. In both Microsoft consoles there are games that have 120 fps mode, so you will not have any problem playing at that frame rate per second.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!