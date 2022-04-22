This Garmin Instinct GPS watch has almost 26,000 reviews and an 18% discount

The Sport watch It has become one of the best tools to know our progress first-hand when we train or simply go out for a walk. These devices, capable of offering information on heart rate or stress, can also help us to know the terrain or the environment with meters such as altimeters, barometers, compasses or global satellite navigation systems. They are, in short, a first-rate ally so that nothing is left to chance. And that is why in Showroom we have focused on the Garmin Instinctone of the smartwatches most popular, available in amazon where it sums almost 26,000 reviews. 18% discount, save 64.54 euros.

Built to military standards and compatible with various GNSS systems, this GPS watch, which can be purchased as low as 12 colorshas an average grade of 4.5 out of 5 on the website of the electronic commerce giant. In addition, the battery has an autonomy of 14 days in the mode smart watch. And if you feel like comparing, we recommend that you take a look at other alternatives to match, such as the Garmin Instinct Solarthe Garmin Forerunner 235 (which we have already told you about) or some xiaomi gps watch.

WATCH WITH GPS WITH AUTONOMY OF UP TO 14 DAYS

The Garmin Instinct is a GPS watch designed to withstand the most demanding environments and to perform any sport. In fact, it has designed following US military standard 810 of thermal performance, resistance to shocks and impermeability. Equipped with a LCD screen of 1.27 inches, this is also monochrome and transflective, that is, visible in sunlight. The smart watchWhat is it waterproof Y submersible to a depth of 100 meters (10 ATM), it is made of glass (lens), silicone (strap), and a fiber-reinforced polymer (bezel and case). “It’s what I was looking for: a watch for running mainly, but that I could wear all day, even at work, that was tough,” explains Alberto, an Amazon user.

With internal rechargeable lithium batterythe autonomy of this watch for runners can be up to 14 days in mode smart watchup to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 40 hours with energy saving mode by UltraTrac. “I’ve been with him for a week and I don’t find anything negative about him. Tested in some activity –walking, indoor cycling…–, the battery is still full after two days without disconnecting Bluetooth (without GPS)”, explains José, a customer of this store on-line. “A watch for everyday use, resistant, with battery life and valid for sports”, agrees another buyer.

COMPATIBILITY WITH GPS, GLONASS AND GALILEO; WITH PULSE METER

One of the most notable features of the Garmin Instinct is its compatibility with various global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) with the aim that the user enjoy better tracking in the most difficult environments. In addition, it incorporates ABC sensorswhich include a altimeter to obtain height data, a barometer to monitor weather changes and a electronic compass of three axes. “I have tested the GPS by loading a track in the mountains in an area that I had not stepped on. No problem, it guides you perfectly. The data (altitude, distance, time, etc.) are correct too”, writes a user who has already tried it.

But the Garmin Instinct also offers information from the “inside”, since it adds a pulsometer, or wrist-based heart rate sensor, with improved optical technology. also can control stress level thanks to the variability of the heart rate itself, so that the user can check if he is having a calm, balanced or stressful day. In addition, the clock gives the possibility of use the preloaded activity profiles for running, hiking, biking, swimming and more. “It is an ideal watch to always wear, not just for training, since you are connected and monitored at all times”, celebrates Javier, who has given the device five stars.

RECEIVE NOTIFICATIONS FROM ANY ‘SMARTPHONE’

So that everything is under control, the Garmin Instinct watch can be linked to a smartphone compatible for receive emails, text messages and any alerts. And if the user has an Android phone, they can also reply to text messages. Other benefits offered by the smart watch go through the synchronization for satellite communication (with inReach devices) and pairing with dog tracking devices (Astro or Alpha). “Excellent watch […] it links very well with the iPhone”, summarizes Javier on the Amazon website.

What sports does the Garmin Instinct have?

There is no specific number of sports or exercises that can be performed with a Garmin Instinct on the wrist, but the manufacturer does indicate that it is designed for fitness, runningcycling, swimming or diving, and any outdoor training.

How to load routes in Garmin Instinct?

There are several ways to upload a route to the Garmin Instinct and the main ones go through designing a route manually on the Garmin Connect website; upload a downloaded route to Garmin Connect web; design an automatic route in the Garmin Connect app; or use Garmin Explore to add routes.

How long to charge the Garmin Instinct watch?

The Garmin Instinct can be charged with the cable that includes the purchase and takes time to charge 60 to 90 minutes.

