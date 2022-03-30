This gesture is the closest thing to magic to pass photos between our devices

Yes, AirDrop is great for moving photos between devices, but there are even easier ways. One of them is use the universal clipboard of our devices. If we add to this the use of gestures, transferring a photo from our iPad to our iPhone or vice versa is almost a matter of magic.

Universal clipboard and a couple of gestures

While this little hack has recently gone viral, it’s been around for quite a few months now. The ability to use the universal clipboard, one of the two features this image transfer trick relies on, is present in our operating systems for a little over three years.

The other feature that supports this ultra-fast transfer is the copy and paste gestures that came with iOS 15. A gesture of pinch with three fingers on the screen to copy a content and the gesture of expanding three fingers to paste it.

Without further delay, let’s talk about how to transfer photos from our iPhone to iPad or vice versa with just a gesture. As we can see in the video above, all we have to do is open the photo we want to copy, perform the three-finger pinch gesture, go to the other device and perform the reverse gesture, open three fingers.

Thanks to the universal clipboard that we mentioned, the image will be copied and pasted in a second. This resource is also used for text, which we can select from any app, for Safari URLs, for documents from the Files app or for videos.

The ecosystem vocation of Apple devices is more than clear in this way of copying and pasting images. A resource that, on the Mac, we can also use as long as we use Command (⌘) + C and Command (⌘) + V for it. A really convenient resource for transfer information from where we have it to where we need it in a matter of a second.

Image | Milena Trifonova