This girl is identical to Black Widow in her amazing Marvel cosplay

A girl fan of Marvel Comics has given life to Black Widow in an amazing cosplay which makes her look identical to the powerful and beautiful Natasha Romanoff.

Black Widow or Black Widow has become one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroines and in general thanks to the incredible representation she had in the MCU at the hands of the extremely talented Scarlett Johansson who could not have delivered a better version of this character. And we know that the beautiful Natasha is no longer with us after the events of avengers endgame, but now we have a new version of the SHIELD special agent thanks to cosplayer from Instagram @pamdroid18.

As you can see, this attractive girl has been able to perfectly recreate the image of the Marvel character by getting an outfit too similar to the one Natasha Romanoff wears when she is on a solo mission or with the Avengers, which has the logo of the Russian agency Black Widows, and the SHIELD logo is engraved on her right arm

It should be noted that @ pamdroid18 does not have a hard time doing this great cosplay Well, with her beauty, it is enough for her to just put on a reddish-colored wig to recreate the hair that Black Widow originally wears, since we remember that later in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the superheroine already wears it blonde and short.

The cosplayer complemented with a little makeup for its characterization and that’s it, we have a perfect cosplay by Black Widow which certainly brings back the beloved character the beloved Natasha Romanoff.

What do you think of this Black Widow cosplay? Do you consider her to be your favorite Marvel superheroine?

***

