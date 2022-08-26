this golden role that the star missed

Creation of Lee Childs, Jack Reacher was born on paper in 1997 in a novel entitled The Killing Floor (From the bottom of the abyss in VF). A retired military police major, he has wandered the United States since leaving the army at the age of 36, a retirement forced by downsizing. On his way, Reacher does justice between two odd jobs in the twenty novels that chronicle his adventures. Crowned with success, the literary saga of Lee Childs very early attracted the attention of Hollywood studios. Jack Reacher will finally be born in the cinema under the guise of Tom Cruise in 2012. When they discover the star of Impossible mission in the role of the vigilante, readers of Childs have some reservations. We point out in particular the difference in size between Cruise and the character, described as a large barrack.

In the wake of his foray into the cinema, Jack Reacher invests Amazon Prime Video in 2022. This time, he is played by Alan Ritchson, a choice that satisfies more readers like Lee Childs who had nevertheless defended Tom Cruise ten years later. early. Finding an actor of Reacher’s stature seems to have posed many problems for the producers. In the 80s, actors of the caliber of Stallone or Schwarzenegger would certainly have done the trick. It’s a great wardrobe of their kind who also tried to get the role in the late 2000s. A former wrestler who has now become the darling of Hollywood: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Why Dwayne Johnson didn’t get the role of Jack Reacher

With his humor and his athlete’s face, how could Dwayne Johnson have been beaten by Tom Cruise? A little backtracking is in order. At the end of the 2000s, the former wrestler had not yet convinced the producers of his profitability at the box office. His biggest success, The Rock owes it to the (secondary) role of the Scorpion King in Return of the Mummy (2001), a character he later played in a more lukewarm spin-off. After that, Johnson is desperately waiting for THE role that will make him take off. He will find it neither in the disastrous Doom (2005) nor in In spite of himself (2010), two huge flops. If he misses Jack Reacher, the young actor finally propels his career thanks to Fast and Furious 5 in which he lends his features to the iconic Luke Hobbs. The rest is history…