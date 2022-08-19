This Gossip Girl star who almost got the role of Hannah Montana instead of Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus, international star revealed by the Disney series Hannah Montanaalmost wasn’t the celebrity we know since one of the stars of Gossip Girl almost robbed him of the role.
The actress and singer Miley Cyrus wouldn’t be the hyperpopular star we know if she hadn’t made a name for herself on Disney’s children’s series, Hannah Montana. For four seasons, between 2006 and 2011, we were able to follow the adventures of Miley Stewart, torn between her life as an anonymous high school student and her pop star life. But this role which revealed her to the general public could never have been hers. Indeed, the young woman was neck and neck with two other young actresses…
“They were the last three actresses selected from over 1,200 girls”
This never-before-seen information about Miley Cyrus’ contestants was revealed in a TikTok video from original casting director Lisa London, following a rumor that singer Belinda nearly got the role. “I am the original casting director of Hannah Montana, and I discovered Miley Cyrus. I wanted everyone to know that Belinda, who is adorable by the way, was never in the top 3 for the role of Hannah. Here are the last three actresses selected from more than 1200 girls.“Explains Lisa London before showing the faces of Miley Cyrus, Daniella Monet and … Taylor Momsen.
If Daniella’s career remained relatively confidential, the following year, Taylor Momsen was confirmed for one of the main roles in a series that was to be the benchmark for an entire generation, gossip girl (whose reboot is coming soon on TMC). The Missouri-born actress played Jenny Humphrey from 2007 to 2012 before embarking on a music career.
Hannah Montana should have been called Chloe
In the video, the casting director also confides that the name in the city of Hannah Montana, namely Miley Stewart, has in fact been changed. During the audition phases, the intended name was Chloe, not Miley. A first name retained in order to simplify the work with the very young actress at the time. If Miley Cyrus has since found her own way, she has never forgotten where she came from and has also celebrated her 16th “Hannah-verse” on Twitter. “Happy 16th Hannah-Versary! 16 years ago, my life changed forever when HM was established. Thanks to your loyalty and support, I have had the honor of traveling the world for over ten years and performing in front of fans who have brought so much joy to my life.”
