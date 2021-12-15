Medicine teaches us that prevention is essential to stay healthy. According to experts, prevention is done on the table, by doing physical activity and with targeted periodic clinical checks. Most of the diseases that affect man today are also caused by poor nutrition. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, blood sugar can be caused by a diet that is too high in fat.

This habit practiced 4 times a week would help to have clean arteries and ward off stroke and heart attack

A diet high in saturated fat can promote the increase of bad cholesterol in the blood and can lead to obesity. The worst case scenario in the intake of too much saturated fat can lead to the onset of cardiovascular diseases. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, fish and white meats, can remove this risk. For example, to help keep cholesterol in the fall naturally, here are 5 pleasant and tasty solutions.

But to stay healthy, a healthy and balanced diet must be accompanied by physical activity. Doctors tell us that through constant physical activity we can keep our body in good health by protecting our heart. Walking or running are two activities that everyone can do and that can help us achieve this goal. According to some studies, this habit practiced 4 times a week would help to have clean arteries and ward off stroke and heart attack.

You don’t need to be a professional runner to be able to reap the tangible benefits of running. Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reported the study results on 55,000 people. According to these results, those who run would have a 45% lower risk of death from heart attack and stroke than those who do not run. The interesting result is that according to this study, the time taken and the distance covered would count less, while perseverance would be very important. In practice, the study would recommend doing regular physical activity, even in a limited way, over the years without ever interrupting. This regularity would bring significant benefits to the entire cardiovascular system.

The regularity of physical activity is crucial

This study would also be confirmed by another research carried out by researchers from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. According to this study, constant training over time and done at least four times a week would help clear the arteries. The research was published in The Journal of Physiology and examined the physical activity of 102 patients over 60. US scholars found that those who exercised 4-5 times a week for a long time had healthier arteries. On the other hand, those who exercised 2-3 times a week had healthy arteries, but not as clean as the former.

When one thinks of physical activity, one imagines a sport such as running, swimming, cycling, the gym. Instead, you can do physical activity that is good for health even in the normal daily routine without doing a specific sport. For example, these daily activities burn more calories and could reduce obesity faster but also cholesterol and triglycerides.

