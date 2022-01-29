It was in fashion a few years ago, but here it is, it’s ready to come back. Fresh, young and cheeky we have the new haircut for 2022. Cut that will also be very comfortable for the summer, and now we’re going to find out why.

Haircuts often come back in fashion, it’s a bit like a boss. If on the one hand the creative directors of the fashion houses decide to bring low-waisted jeans back into fashion, on the other hand we have the hair-stylists who decide the hair trends. And obviously the same thing goes for make-up, here too the creative directors of the beauty houses choose what will go out of fashion.

How does it become a trend?

Many times these choices are then helped by the various influencers who spread the creative idea. Because without a following it does not become a trend, but remains an idea only. To be trendy you need someone to wear it, then someone else wears it and so on. An infinite chain.

And so a bag becomes trendy. Many times it does not become beautiful because it is actually beautiful or because it is comfortable, but only because those people wear it and if they wear it, then everyone must have it.

Same thing goes for make-up and hair, even if for these it is more complex for two simple reasons. The first is that maybe we are not able to reproduce that particular make-up, the stars have make-up artists, ordinary people don’t. Secondly, every face is different, so maybe Jennifer Lopez gets a beautiful haircut that we absolutely want to have, too bad our face shape is not like Jennifer Lopez’s.

This haircut that was in the 90s is back in fashion and everyone already loves it

This cool hairstyle is spreading. Let’s talk about the boy bob. A short cut that is very reminiscent of a masculine cut. Similar to what Leonardo DiCaprio wore in the time of Titanic. A hair that you can play with a lot thanks to the front locks. These we can leave them soft in front or we can also use the gel and pull them back.

A haircut that greatly emphasizes the face. Cut also worn by Charlize Theron. There are infinite variations depending on the hair one has. So it can be done on curly, straight or wavy hair. And so this haircut is back in fashion that has driven entire generations crazy.

