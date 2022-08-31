This hairstyle from the 2000s is making a comeback!

There are these trends who will never leave us and who will never stop doing their come back. The return of this one is surprising to say the least and we still don’t know if we agree with it or not.

Back-to-school hairstyle: a side trend

For some years, the middle parting is queen. When the hairdresser asks us how we want our hair done, the question in fact almost never arises. The separation is in the middle. That’s how it is and it would never have occurred to you to change it. To do what ? A zigzag parting ? On the side ? Too corny. However, in the 2000s, the side wick was legion. Didn’t you see him come back? Slowly, but surely, she once again settled on the pretty heads of our favorite stars. Like that, without warning. We could have understood it since Kylie Jenner sports the ponytail of the 90s. Yet, the parting on the side is indeed making a comeback, no offense to its detractors.

How to wear the parting on the side?

Formerly, a must have, the side parting quickly became cheesy with the arrival of the middle parting (itself cheesy before the side parting). It is therefore not surprising that the wheel turns and brings this hairstyle that reminds us of our 12 years up to date. Proof, Dua LipaAriana Grande or even Madison Beer succumbed to it. The advantage of the parting on the side? You can vary the hairstyles. In a ponytail, behind the ears, voluminous brushing and elegant, or simply natural, just out of the shower. We didn’t think we’d say that one day, but we really want to test this 2000s hairstyle with our next outfit.