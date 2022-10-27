This Halloween be inspired by the movies: the best costumes taken from movies

One of the most important events this fall is Halloween. On October 31, the so-called ‘Night of the Dead’ is celebrated throughout the world. In Spain this day is known as the eve of All Saints’ Day, in which all the deceased are remembered and it is customary to go to the cemetery to bring them flowers.

Today, the Halloween festival is already celebrated all over the world, although the tradition comes from the Anglo-Saxon world. The main activities of this day are dressing up as some terrifying character, carving pumpkins, decorating the gardens and asking for sweets door to door with the well-known motto ‘trick or treat’, better known in Spain as ‘trick or treat’.

For those who want to dress up on this day and do not know what character to be inspired by, they can look in the movies. To help you in your costume we have selected some movie characters that can inspire you to find your costume. Now you not only have to dress up as a terrifying character, you can also choose a well-known character with a fun characterization to enjoy Halloween.

The movie ideas that you can be inspired by for your costume

1. Cruella de Vil



Last year the movie ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone was released. This character is determined to become a successful fashion designer. She teams up with a couple of thieves to survive in the British capital and her life takes a turn towards evil. To get this costume you just have to characterize yourself as Cruella, very striking black and white hair and red lips. You can put on a black dress and your costume would be there.

2. Coconut



In Mexico, the Day of the Dead is one of the most important dates of the year, since they have an important tradition. In the 2018 animated film ‘Coco’ you can see some proposals for your carnival costume from mariachis, ladies of death or skulls. The most important thing in this costume is to make up your face like in the movie. You can also dress up as a mariachi using a striking typical Mexican hat.

3. Wednesday Addams



Several ideas for a Halloween costume can be drawn from the 1993 movie ‘The Addams Family: The Tradition Continues’. If you choose Wednesday Addams you will only need a black dress, a white shirt, two braids and show a very serious face like the character in the movie.

4. Joker



In 2019, ‘Joker’ directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix was released, which earned him the Oscar for best actor. It is not the first time that the story of Arthur Fleck, who works as a party clown, but has mental problems, has been brought to the big screen. To look like this character, the most important thing is the makeup on the face and clothes similar to those worn by the actor in the film.

Scene from the movie ‘Joker’. /



WB / EFE



5. Hocus Pocus



The 1993 film ‘Hocus Pocus’ starring Sarah, Winnie and Mary Sanderson is a classic for this time of year. You can cover the return of the witches and dress up with your friends as the characters in this movie looked. You will only need corset dresses, a cape, extravagant hairstyles and a cauldron with a steaming potion.

6. Pennywise the Clown from ‘It’



Clowns have always been very scary and in the cinema the directors have known how to use these characters. In the movie ‘It’ you can see the clown Pennywise who gave a lot to talk about in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. To get to look like him, you’ll need a clown costume (with ruff), bouffant red wig, and paint your face with an evil smile.

‘Pennywise’, the clown from the movie ‘It’. /



sale



7. Maleficent



The movie ‘Maleficent’ (2014) played by Angelina Jolie shows the origins of this character who has earned a place on Halloween on her own merits. To characterize yourself as Maleficent you will need a black dress or tunic, elaborate horns like the ones the character wears, red lips and well-defined cheekbones.

Cut from the movie ‘Maleficent’. /



sale



8. The Shining



‘The Shining’ (1980) is one of the most famous horror movies of all time. It’s not hard to pick a terrifying character for this play, but the twins who appear in the hallway next to the boy on the tricycle are just as terrifying. To dress up as these twins you will need to match another person, choose dresses of the same color, a hairpin in your hair and you can stain part of the dress with red paint.

Scene from the movie ‘The Shining’. /



promotional



There are many other characters that appear in movies that can be a good choice for a costume. For example, you can dress up as Harry Potter, since the world of witches and wizards has always been closely related to Halloween, you will only need to put on a robe like the ones they wear at Hogwarts, round glasses and a wand. It is also very fashionable to dress up as the characters from the series ‘The paper house’ or ‘The squid game’.