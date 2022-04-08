This happened after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

“Officially we don’t want you to go. We want you to stay.”

That was the message Will Packer, producer of this year’s Oscars, was quick to deliver to Will Smith less than 45 minutes after the Oscar nominee punched host Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theater.

For those who witnessed the drama both onstage and behind the scenes on March 27, exact recollections of what happened after the slap have been jarring and even contradictory.

Among the most controversial points are these: The statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says that Smith “was asked to leave the ceremony and he refused.” Smith’s team disagreed with the nature of the request.

The Times spoke to more than a dozen people who were at the Oscars that night or had indirect knowledge of what happened, and through the conversations some things have become clear.

Due to the sensitivity of the situation, neither source wanted their name mentioned. Smith’s academy and representatives declined to comment.

“I think everyone has their truth,” commented one of the sources. “There are five people who truly know what happened that night. And in those moments of pressure, things could have been misunderstood on all sides.”

Backstage at the Dolby Theater were tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams — to support the best picture-nominated “King Richard” — half-watching the broadcast.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Zoé Kravitz were waiting to walk onstage, as was Kevin Costner, who would soon be presenting the Oscar for best directing.

Then the slap happened and the room fell silent.

Most assumed it was a touch of comedy. There was no way the nice and esteemed Smith would have stormed onto the stage to punch Rock on live TV because of a joke.

Nothing could be more antithetical to the image the star has painstakingly cultivated over three decades of hit movies, singles and plenty of other hit projects.