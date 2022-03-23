This Harry Potter game has so many clichés that the Spanish are bullfighters and flamenco, but there are more

Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup had a curious way of portraying the leading teams.

Recent Hogwarts Legacy news has woken up fans gamers of the Harry Potter saga, which had been years without a main video game of the franchise. The expectations placed on the new game were high, but everything that was shown in the extensive 15-minute gameplay far exceeded. The title seems very complete and in 3DJuegos we have already detailed everything that we can do in the game.

England’s special move was reminiscent of football and Japan’s of martial artsThe hype created by the new information on Hogwarts Legacy, which, as we have explained, has many details that explain why it is the game fans have dreamed of, has made many players look back at other Harry Potter games. In fact, our partner Jose Angel Mateo of MGG he did, rescuing a curious fact: in the game Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup the Spain national teamfull of clichés and with our representatives dressed as bullfighters.

This remembrance has made us so funny that we have decided remember this game which came out in 2003 for GameCube, Xbox, PlayStation 2 and PC, although it also had a version for Game Boy Advance. In the title, as is obvious, Quidditch was the main character, as if it were a FIFA from the magical world. In case there are any clueless, Quidditch is the most popular sport in the magical community, a kind of soccer and basketball with flying brooms.

Bulls, sun and flamingo in Harry Potter Quidditch

In Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup we had to choose one of the Hogwarts houses to participate in a tournament, but if we managed to win it we went on to participate in the Quidditch World Cup, with international teams. United States, England, France, Germany, Scandinavia, Japan, SpainAustralia and Bulgaria made an appearance in this incredible competition.

The national teams had a very diverse team of players, and we even saw some famous characters, such as Viktor Krum in Bulgaria, who played as a seeker. The funny thing is that each of the international teams had a special move that made them score a good number of points. Most of them were based on popular sports in those countries. For example, England’s movement was reminiscent of soccer, the United States’ basketball, and Japan’s martial arts. And the one from Spain? Well… the from Spain had fabric.

Our players basically wore a suit of lightsthe typical dress of the bullfighters. And, how could it be otherwise, our special movement was related to the world of bullfighting and flamenco. This is how they saw us (and some still see us) from the outside. Seen a few years later, it’s a bit embarrassing, but it’s still anecdotal and very funny.

And there is more. The official field of the Spanish Quidditch team has a style that can remind two elements: to our architecture (especially Arabic) and to a bullring. In addition, our “flag” in the game, red and yellow, included as a shield a Sunsomething that can be interpreted as a reference to our good weather, highly valued abroad, but which is still another cliché (although it is totally real).

But what about our players and players? The trio of hunters was made up of Carmen García, Ana de Lebrón and Chavelle Arbelo Cartaya. Those who played the game will surely remember that Lebron and Cartaya they were the true MVPs of the team. Our seeker was Íñigo Fuente Marrero and the striker position was occupied by Vasco Santini and Tiago Montoya. Finally, our guardian was Sendelina de la Felino. I’m missing some Martínez in the team, but hey, some of them do have very Spanish names.

Hogwarts Legacy has not yet confirmed that it will have Quidditch among its options, but the truth is that everything points to it yes it will be: on the one hand, on a historical level, this sport already existed at the time of the game; on the other hand, in the video game there is the Hogwarts Quidditch field and we have seen several wizards and witches with the equipment of their house. Let’s hope it is, because it can be hilarious. Will we be able to play games online? Dreaming is free.

