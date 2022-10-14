this has been his physical transformation

More and more familiar faces seem to be committed to following a healthy lifestyle to take care of your health and your physique, and proof of this are his incredible physical transformations. Be it Paz Vega at 46, Sandra Barneda, Victoria Beckham, Halle Bailey -the woman who will play Disney’s new Little Mermaid- or even Chenoa. And that without mentioning others that have also left us speechless in recent months.

And now we have to add one more name to that list of transformations: that of Nicholas Coughlan. The actress of ‘The Bridgertons’, who plays Lady Whistledown in the period series, seems to have taken care of her seriously and proof of this is his physical transformation in recent months.

Nicola Coughlan’s physical transformation

A few days ago, the actress shared a story on his Instagram account: a selfie in the mirror after training in the morning Well, apparently, he has begun to sacrifice hours of sleep to play sports, as he explained in that same image: “If I ever wake up to exercise before work I feel like I deserve a medal.And that’s the truth”.

Y it seems that his training is paying off, as we have seen in his physical change. This is an image of the recordings of the first season of the series, specifically from August 26 of last year.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is an image prior to the premiere of the second season; specifically on March 2 of this year.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And this is the current physical state of the actress.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Your attitude to offensive comments

Last January 30, The actress launched a reflection on Instagram about the offensive comments she receives on social networks. “Hello! Just one thing: if you have an opinion about my body, please don’t share it with me. Most people are nice and don’t mean to be offensive, but I’m just a real life human being and it’s really hard to bear the weight of thousands of opinions about how I look that are sent directly to me every day“.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Like her, celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Rosa López, Selena Gómez or Billie Eilish -among others- have already given visibility to this problem. Y are many familiar faces who continue to support the body positive movement to normalize all types of bodies.