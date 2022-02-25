This has been its spectacular premiere

The hype It is one of the most used marketing strategies in the video game industry. Through images, trailers and presentations, the companies generate a spectacular feeling of need among the players. A more exact definition suggests that the hype It refers to artificially generated expectations around a product, something that often goes wrong in the electronic entertainment sector. But this is not the case Elden Ringone of the most anticipated video games of the year that has more than met the expectations it had generated.

Elden Ring -which arrives today on PlayStation, Xbox and PC- is the new video game from the Japanese studio From Software, the creators of titles widely acclaimed by the public such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The premise is very similar to that of other games from the company: a dark fantasy world in which an outcast must rise as the chosen one overcoming monstrous adversities.





The playable base is also very similar. It is an extremely complex and difficult game, but one that never poses unfair situations. What Dark Souls, Elden Ring It is based on constant learning, persistence and improvement. But this title has a great novelty. For the first time in its history, From Software has made a huge, very dense open world. In our analysis of Elden Ring we referred to this world as “a theme park” of the franchise souls. In addition, another attraction of the game is the collaboration with the author of Game of ThronesGeorge RR Martin, who has written the story of the game with creative Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Spectacular scores in specialized media

The great success of Elden Ring It began last Wednesday, February 23, in the early afternoon. International embargoes were lifted and the media began to publish the first analyzes of the game. The first hours were an incessant rain of tens, nines and other ways of referring to the concept “excellent”.

Metacritic rating of the PS5 version of Elden Ring metacritic

According to the review and review website Metacritic, Elden Ring Right now it has a 97 out of 100 in the evaluation of the specialists. This places the new game by Hidetaka Miyazaki in the 12th position of the games with the best score on the platform, sharing the list with The Legend of Zelda: Ocaine of Time, grand theft auto iv, Super Mario Galaxy and Red Dead Redemption 2.

First figures of ‘Elden Ring’ players

The new From Software has been available for a few hours, so it’s still too early to have official sales and distribution figures. Despite this, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the success of the launch thanks to some public data from platforms such as Steam, the main computer video game store.

List of the most played titles on Steam on February 25, 2022 Steam

From early in the morning, Elden Ring It is the best selling game on Steam. In addition, it currently has more than 550,839 active players and today it has reached a peak of 764,835 people. This makes Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new title one of the most played paid video games on computers at the moment.

It’s hard to know the current status of the game on other platforms like PlayStation and Xbox, though it’s probably similar to PC. These figures point to several million units sold during the first hours of launch and portend a very promising future for Elden Ring and FromSoftware.

