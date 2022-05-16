This has been said of Elon Musk and James Franco in the trial – El Financiero

In the middle of media trial that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard maintain in a Virginia courtUnited States, has drawn attention to two celebrities who, although initially they were part of the list of actress witnesses from AquamanFinally They will not take the stand. Elon Musk and James Franco have been romantically linked to the actress.

But what has been said of them? In the legal battle where the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean sues Heard for defamation for $50 million after an article where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, and she counters for $100 million, the name of the tycoon who recently bought Twitter was one of the first to come to light.

Depp’s lawyers accused that while their client was still a couple of the actress she cheated on him with a threesome with Musk and model Cara Delevingne. To strengthen this theory they presented the statement by Alejandro Romerothe doorman of the Eastern Columbia Building where they lived in Los Angeles, who assured that Heard even provided the Tesla owner with his own remote control and keys to the penthouse.

“He always visited her when Mr. Depp was not at home. From March 2015 onwardsMr. Musk regularly visited Ms. Heard late at night, around 11 p.m. and midnight,” he said.

However, it came up again when the General Counsel of the Association of American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Terrance Doughertywill ensure that Heard you did not pay the full amount you said you would donate after the divorce with Depp, which is 3.5 million dollars.

When making the sum of what was received, he affirmed that some of the money (about $500,000) came from a donor-advised fund that he believed came from Musk, with whom she had a relationship. Furthermore, she said that the businessman sent him an email ensuring that the amount would be covered in a period of ten years.

While the couple’s ex-agent, Christian Carino pointed out that Heard dated Musk after finishing with Deppthe lawyer who plays Jack Sparrow read some messages where she told him that she would put a restraining orderwhile Musk offered him 24-hour protection even if they stopped dating.

According to Amber’s statements, Depp accused her of being Franco’s loverso he reported an assumption jealousy episode in 2014 during a private plane flight after both shared credits in the film The Adderall Diaries (2015).

“He called me pu&$. He didn’t hurt me but I was embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of everyone”, He expressed about the physical violence he received. “He was very angry with me for taking a job with James Franco. I hated James Franco, I hated him”.

Video from the building’s security cameras also showed Heard affectionately with Franco in the elevator, though she claimed it was because He showed him the wounds and bruises that Depp would have left on his face.

Neither Musk nor Franco will testify

Although in the first weeks they were confirmed names to speak before the judge, finally Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, reported to The Independent what wouldn’t show up. Although speculation began about the reasons for this sudden change, these they did not make themselves known.

A similar case occurred with Franco, since The New York Post reported that the actor it would not be presented as initially planned either. Both were expected to participate via a video link.