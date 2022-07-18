This has been the amazing evolution of Shiloh Jolie Pitt in photos

On May 27, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie Pitt He turned 16 and as always he is in everyone’s sights for being a rebellious and eccentric star since he was little. The Jolie-Pitt family is at a time when all the lights are on them due to changes in Shiloh Jolie Pitt and for the separation Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they are transiting.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt She is the first biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. From an early age this girl is followed by the media and paparazzi who pretend to be aware of her changes and decisions. This girl is famous since before she was born because her arrival in her world occurred in the midst of the separation of her father and Jennifer Aniston because of the love of her father and her mother. in 2006.

Shiloh She is one of the girls most followed by paparazzi from almost all over the world, even before reaching this one. It was 2006 when her famous mother and her partner Brad Pittannounced his arrival, at the expense of fans of Jennifer Aniston, the actor’s first wife, who was left out of his life with the appearance of Angelina Jolie.

since she was very little Shilo Jolie Pitt he told his parents that he felt and identified he felt like a child. Angelina Jolie did not hesitate to accompany his daughter in the process and her father Brad Pitt He also left his daughter alone regarding her identity and both did not hesitate to support her in this process that put all the lights on the little girl.

Three years ago Shilo Jolie Pitt appeared on a red carpet with Angelina Jolie and caught everyone’s attention while unleashing a wave of headlines for his image as a child, before the media Angelina Jolie stated, “She just wants to be called John. John or Peter. So she’s a Peter Pan thing. So we have to call her John.”

“You can choose the gender you want to identify with later,” he stated. Angelina Joliewhen referring to the process of hormone therapy that paid for Brad Pitt despite not entirely agreeing. The decision of Shilo Jolie Pitt was respected by both superstars. To date, she has been seen with a very feminine look and all the media are always aware that she will play the daughter of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie since he always surprises with his statements, activity and decisions.