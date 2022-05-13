This has been the career of Diego Vázquez until he became coach of the Honduran National Team

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

His wisdom in football is transferred to 35 years of experience since his professional debut as a player in Argentina, where he left to leave a legacy of 25 years in football in Honduras, a country in which he established himself as a legend. Diego Martín Vázquez Castro, born on July 3, 1971 in San Martín, Mendoza, had to lead a successful project as coach of Motagua for 16 short tournaments to become the first coach trained in national football to lead the Honduran National Team. since 2006. Since then, eight technicians, all foreigners, and four national interims, passed so that the fate of the Bicolor fell on ‘La Barbie’, who despite the fact that only one team appears on his resume, his feat of becoming the second most successful in the Catracha First Division was enough for the Selection Commission and Fenafuth to choose him to lead the two games against Curaçao and another against Canada for the Concacaf Nations League in the first weeks of June. Diego Martín obtained his title as a coach only in 2013 after passing through the football school of the AFA, the Argentine federation, which made it possible for him to direct any team, with the Ciclón being the first to trust in his services.

On November 22, 2013, Motagua announced him as their new DT from January 2014, where on the 12th he appeared for the first time on the blue bench in a 0-1 victory in Santa Rosa de Copán where they beat Deportes Savio. . The appearance he had in his debut on the bench is totally different from today, since his retirement as a player had only been three years ago, so he was still in good physical condition, his beard still did not distinguish him, gray hair they hadn’t appeared yet, he was very noble in front of the press. His ideology on the field was not yet compact, since it was very different from the one practiced in national football that little by little saw the birth of a hegemony that resulted in five league titles in the same number of years. His tactical scheme was simple: a 4-4-2 that was strengthened from behind with a formidable goalkeeper, two towers in the central defense with good ball output, full-backs that became wingers in attack, destructive containment in midfield, flyers whose mission was to generate diagonals from the side that ended with centers to the area to the two ‘9’ in the lead as usual. The other teams learned the “Vázquez Style” to the letter, but they were never able to stop it.

From the Apertura 2014 to the Clausura 2021, he reached 13 semifinals, from which he managed to access 11 finals, which he won five and lost the rest. He became the most successful coach in the history of the Motagüense club, as well as the second in local history after the six won by the legendary Carlos “Zorro” Padilla in the 1970s. He also won a Super Cup title in 2017 – not endorsed by FIFA -. “La Barbie” was left to duty in international tournaments, as she led the Cyclone to three Concacaf League finals and lost them all, the last being in 2021, something that took its toll on her dismissal on February 26 when the current tournament was taking place for its seventh date. In eight years on the bench, he directed 349 games, of which he obtained 179 wins, 96 draws and 74 losses. His effectiveness balance in the National League was 51.6%. OTHER INFORMATION ON DIEGO VÁZQUEZ Little is said about his achievements as a player, because between 1997 and 2001 he also won five championships with Motagua, all of them being him as a goalkeeper; he is the most successful foreigner of the capital institution. In Honduras he also had passages in Marathon, University, Valencia, Vida, Victoria and Deportes Savio, passing without pain or glory. As a young man in Argentina, he had brief passages in the lower divisions of River Plate and Huracán of the local league, where he debuted in a lower category team called Atlético Club San Martín. All of his professional titles as a player and coach were achieved with the Eagles in Honduras (5 and 5).