This has been the delivery of the HobbyPremios 2021: complete list of winners | Industry

Today the delivery of the HobbyPremios 2021 has taken place, where more than 4,000 users have voted for their favorite games, movies, series, and companies of 2021.

A few weeks ago we delivered the Computer Hoy 2021 Awards, and this morning it was the turn of our colleagues at Hobby Consoleswho have distributed their HobbyAwards 2021 to the best in the video game and entertainment industry.

They are awards chosen by the users of the HobbyConsolas.com website and by the readers of the mythical Hobby Consoles magazine, which last year celebrated its 30th Anniversary. That is why they are so appreciated by the industry, because they are chosen by their customers and fans.

In a face-to-face event held at the ESNE university school, they have gathered the highest representatives of the video game and digital entertainment industry. They have also had the presence of the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, which has collected a special prize awarded to the Madrid City Council for its promotion of the Madrid Video Game Cluster.

A few weeks ago over 4,000 HobbyConsolas readers and HobbyConsolas.com users They voted for their best games, consoles, movies, series, companies and services of 2021.

In the Entertainment section, Spider-man: No Way Home has triumphed as the Best film of 2021. The Best series has been Arcane Netflix, based on the video game League of Legends.

Resident Evil 8 Village has been chosen the Best game of 2021, and Playstation 5 the best console Nintendo wins the award for Best Company of the Year.

This is the full list of winners:

Choice Action/Sci-Fi Movie: Spider-man: No Way Home

Best animated film: Luke.

Best Horror Movie: A peaceful place. Part II

Best film: Spider-man: No Way Home

Best series 2021: Arcane

Best series of national production: The innocent

Best entertainment platform: Netflix

Best Nintendo Switch Game: Metroid Dread

Best PlayStation 4 Game: Resident Evil 8 Village

Best PlayStation 5 game: Ratchet and Clank A separate dimension

Best Xbox One Game: ForzaHorizon 5

Best Xbox X|S Game: ForzaHorizon 5

Best PC Game: Age of Empires IV

Best gaming accessory: Monitor LG 27GN950

Best desktop gaming computer: MSI MEG Trident X 11TD

Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 14

Best video game platform: Playstation 5

Best company of the year: Nintendo

best game: Resident Evil 8 Village

Special Newsroom Awards

The newsrooms of the different areas of Axel Springer have wanted to stand out with the Special Awards of the Newsroom. This year with special presence of the awards of Business Insiderthe specialized economics and technology publication of the Axel Springer group, which has highlighted the work of companies and professionals in the video game sector:

Business Insider Award – Better Capitalism: Madrid Video Game Cluster- Madrid City Council

Business Insider Award – CEO Insider: Jorge Huguet – CEO of Sony PlayStation Spain

Business Insider Award – Smart Business: microsoft

Special Professional Career Award: Gustavo Viúdez, Director of Marketing at Nintendo

Special Award for Best Video Game Spanish Development: Metroid Dread – by MercurySteam

Congratulations to all the awardees!