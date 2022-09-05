This has been the ‘glow up’ of the Disney Channel characters

If we talk about series or movies like ‘High School Musical’, ‘Hannah Montana’, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, ‘Hotel Sweet Hotel’, ‘Shake it up’, ‘Jessie’, ‘Austin and Ally’ or others, you will probably get a little nostalgic. In fact, it’s normal because they make you go back to your childhood and remember your afternoons on the sofa enjoying the adventures of these young actors.

Many of them continued their professional career and are currently in the media spotlight, while others we haven’t seen for a long time. Obviously there are well-known artists like Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Vannesa Hudgens, Nick Jonas, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, etc. However, there are some that perhaps you don’t even remember his name but you do remember his face perfectly.

If the memory of many of these artists still remains in your mind, you should see the following video that has gone viral on TikTok (with a second part included). Sample what many of the actors who marked your childhood with the most popular series on Disney Channel look like now. In fact, we are sure that some of them you would not even know if you see them now. Check out!

Yes, you have gone back quite a few years, we know… But the years go by for everyone! If you saw them on the screen as a child or as a child, they are not still those teenagers from back then.

There are changes that are brutal. did you remember Little Charlie (played by Mia Talerico) in ‘Good Luck Charlie!’? She is no longer small at all, and she is gorgeous! However, others like Laura Marano (Ally in ‘Austin and Ally’) they are completely the same.

It’s been ‘cool’ to go back to our childhood for a moment, we need more videos like this!