Entertainment

This has been the ‘glow up’ of the Disney Channel characters

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

this has been the 'glow up' of the best known disney channel characters

Paul HawthorneGetty Images

    If we talk about series or movies like ‘High School Musical’, ‘Hannah Montana’, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, ‘Hotel Sweet Hotel’, ‘Shake it up’, ‘Jessie’, ‘Austin and Ally’ or others, you will probably get a little nostalgic. In fact, it’s normal because they make you go back to your childhood and remember your afternoons on the sofa enjoying the adventures of these young actors.

    Many of them continued their professional career and are currently in the media spotlight, while others we haven’t seen for a long time. Obviously there are well-known artists like Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Vannesa Hudgens, Nick Jonas, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, etc. However, there are some that perhaps you don’t even remember his name but you do remember his face perfectly.

    If the memory of many of these artists still remains in your mind, you should see the following video that has gone viral on TikTok (with a second part included). Sample what many of the actors who marked your childhood with the most popular series on Disney Channel look like now. In fact, we are sure that some of them you would not even know if you see them now. Check out!

    This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Yes, you have gone back quite a few years, we know… But the years go by for everyone! If you saw them on the screen as a child or as a child, they are not still those teenagers from back then.

    There are changes that are brutal. did you remember Little Charlie (played by Mia Talerico) in ‘Good Luck Charlie!’? She is no longer small at all, and she is gorgeous! However, others like Laura Marano (Ally in ‘Austin and Ally’) they are completely the same.

    It’s been ‘cool’ to go back to our childhood for a moment, we need more videos like this!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“Chin bangs”: here is the trendiest fringe of this fall

49 seconds ago

Jamie Campbell Bower did the ‘casting’ to be Harry Potter telling a dirty joke: “There was silence” – Movie News

10 mins ago

Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

12 mins ago

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button