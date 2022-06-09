This has been the history of lawsuits between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Like a movie, this is how the lawsuits between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been after having a relationship envied by millions around the world and one of the strongest in Hollywood for eleven years.

The couple began their romance in 2005, but it was not until 2014 that they decided to marry in a small parish in Miraval Castle, in the south of France, where only their closest family and friends attended.

But the fairy tale would not last long and it was in 2016 that Angelina unexpectedly filed for divorce alleging “irreconcilable differences”, and without further explanation Pitt and Jolie went their separate ways that would later come together but to fight legally.

the cursed flight

The first encounter occurred months before the separation. The family was returning from France, on a private jet to Los Angeles, when, according to “TMZ”, an incident of “physical abuse” occurred, in which Pitt hit his eldest son, Maddox, who was 15 years old.

According to the portal there are different versions of what happened. One of them reports that the minor came out in defense of his mother, because as soon as the plane took off the couple began to argue; this made the actor furious and attacked the young man.

Another refers to the fact that Brad’s attack of fury was caused by Maddox’s misconduct during the flight and one more assures that the blow was accidental.

The FBI springs into action

This incident went unnoticed in the public eye and remained in the family until an anonymous caller reported the incident to the FBI and thus an investigation was unleashed. A short time later the case was closed and the agency found Pitt innocent, because they found no indication of domestic violence.

custody fight

After the separation, the actors started a lawsuit for the custody of their six children of the couple, the actor asked for equal rights in the upbringing of children, despite Jolie’s attempts to avoid it and after five years, the court ruled to favor of the protagonist of “Troy”.

In 2021, Judge John Ouderkirk commented that this resolution was reached after analyzing several testimonies, including those of child service professionals who interviewed the children of the actors and other people who have been around the family.

“There was a significant change in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to spend more time with his children, and it has become clear that she has done everything possible to avoid it,” he commented on that time to a source near the Page Six site.

Since then, the back and forth between the couple have not stopped, because Jolie was not satisfied with the sentence, especially because she wanted to put all her children on the stand, but the judge did not allow it. And her children didn’t want to testify against her father either.

Pitt denounces the actress for damaging his reputation

Now, it has been revealed that Brad has sued his ex for deliberately damaging the reputation of his wine company in France by selling part of it to a rival investor.

According to the Daily Mail portal, the actor submitted several documents to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, as part of a long legal dispute between the couple over Chateau Miraval, a castle and vineyard located in southeastern France, which both they acquired in 2008, before their marriage.

Following their divorce, Jolie was allowed to sell her share for $164 million, before their financial deal was finalized and without consulting with Pitt.

Brad explained that Angelina is selling her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a winemaking company owned by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group and is “determined to take control of Miraval.”

The legal document adds: “Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, willfully keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”