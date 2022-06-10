This has been the intimate ceremony, VIP guests and frustrated assault

After a long via crucis and multiple obstacles, even on the day of the wedding, finally Britney Spears has fulfilled her dream of marrying her boyfriend, the model, actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari. The couple of lovers, 40 and 28 years old, respectively, have said ‘yes, I do’, in Los Angeles, in an intimate ceremony attended by some 60 guests this Thursday night, with famous faces such as of Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris and Kathy Hiltonaccording to the magazine ‘People’.

Just a month ago the newlyweds lost the baby they were expecting.

The publication describes that the pop princess, who he hasn’t invited his mother, Lynn, or his father, Jamie, or his sister, Jamie Lynn, for all the suffering they caused him during the almost 14 years of legal guardianship exercised by his father; Y he only wanted his brother, Bryan, to attend the eventled a spectacular versace wedding dress and walked down the aisle as it played ‘Can’t help falling in love’ by Elvis Presley.

The children of the singer, Sean Preston16 years old, and Jayden James15, have not attended the wedding either, but they are “happy” for their motherhas communicated the lawyer of his father, Kevin Federline.

“I am very happy that this day has finally come and they are already married. It was something he wanted for a long time. Sam is very affectionate and supportive of everything Britney does,” explained the model’s manager to the magazine. after the ceremony.

A wedding that Spears has been dreaming of for almost nine monthswhen he showed his fans his engagement ring.

“Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November,” a source told People.

Assault of her ex Jason Alexander

What he could never have imagined is that one of his exes, Jason Alexander, about to ruin such a special day. The ex-husband of the singer has tried to access her mansion in Los Angeles hours before the private link.

Alexander, who married the interpreter of ‘Baby One More Time’ in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas (USA) but signed the divorce 55 hours later, managed break into Spears’ house and record the wedding preparations.

The man managed to avoid the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and He broadcast live through Instagram his tour of the corridors of the house until he found a tent decorated like a chapel to host the ceremony.

handcuffed and arrested

There, Alexander asked a group of operatives where Spears and her family were. “Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to stop the wedding.”he yelled at security officers as the broadcast continued.

“He has been taken into handcuffs and arrested for his disgusting criminal misconduct,” Spears’ attorney said. Mathew Rosengartin a statement sent to the press.

Finally free

At the end of last year, the California Justice put an end to the guardianship by which the singer’s father took control of her finances and personal life for almost 14 yearsa legal situation so controversial that it led to international scandal thanks to the insistence of the star’s fans, united under the movement #FreeBritney.

Related news

The artist, who has sold more than 100 million records, has regained her autonomy and will soon be able to use her $60 million estatea radically different situation from a few months ago, when he had to ask permission to leave the house, drive or have a drink.

The first decision he made after the guardianship ended was her engagement to Sam Asghari, a dancer whom she met in 2016 during the filming of the ‘Slumber Party’ video clip, although they did not meet again until five months later. And since then they have lived together a love story.