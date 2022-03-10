This has been the PlayStation State of Play, with Forspoken and various announcements from Square Enix and Capcom

Tonight there will be a 20-minute broadcast focused on Japanese games.

After a barrage of rumours, finally PlayStation has officially confirmed the existence of a new State of Play. This will take place during the night of this Wednesday, March 9, and will leave us with news regarding future releases on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

It will last about 20 minutesAccording to the official communication, we will see news and title announcements for both consoles, although with the focus on japanese games that are part of the Sony catalog. It does not seem like a very big event, or at least we could say that the information will be condensed, because the approximate duration of the direct will be about 20 minutes.

Time and how to track it

We can follow the State of Play tonight from 23:00 in the Spanish peninsular time, although you can check this link to check what time it corresponds to in your territory. The direct can be seen through the official PlayStation channels on YouTube and Twitch, although we will leave you the video in this news once it is scheduled.

Regarding what we can see in those 20 minutes, it has been speculated that Forspoken could be one of its protagonists, since it has a strong relationship with the Sony console and announced its delay earlier in the week. Even though the presence of no game has been confirmed In particular, another highly-anticipated Japanese firm title is Final Fantasy XVI, which fits well with PlayStation’s description of the event.

