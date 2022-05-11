This has been the radical change of life of Will Smith away from Jada Pinkett – New Woman

Almost two months have passed since the controversial hit Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the awards ceremony Oscar but still continues to give much to talk about.

Will was punished by not appearing at the Oscars for ten years Besides that It also emerged that the Apple platform would have delayed the production of his next film with Smith until 2023.

After what happened, many stories of what could trigger the reaction of the protagonist of “Soy Leyenda” and most were related to the marital problems he was already carrying with Jada. However, the actor himself limited himself to ensuring that he would seek help to deal with his outbursts of anger.

Will Smith

And it is that in the midst of Jada Pinkett’s confessions about her marriage to Will, the punishment she received from the Academy and her disappearance from the spotlight, sources close to the actor have revealed how he is living now.

According to reports from Entertainment Tonight a few weeks ago, Will would have traveled to India to register at a rehabilitation clinic to learn how to handle the situation from spirituality.

Although shortly after, a source consulted by U.S. Weekly revealed that the trip was a “family vacation that was already planned.”

The fact is that Will has been away from his family, especially from Jada, which is why rumors of a broken marriage continue.

“There were problems between them for years, but now they hardly speak. The tensions between them have been palpable,” sources told Heat Magazine.

For a few years, people began to question the type of agreement that the actors had. It was in 2021 that they talked for the first time about how it is that they live in an open relationship, which means that there is an agreement for have sex outside of their marriage.

Will himself detailed how, unlike his religiously focused upbringing, Jada had been raised in a more “unconventional” environment.

Will Smith Will Smith and Jada were married on December 31, 1997.

He asked Jada why she was against the marriage, to which she replied: “I just never really agreed with the build. I never have, I still am not. Till death do us part is real to me. It’s just all the rules and ideas.” The actress added that another thing that bothered her was that being a “wife” limits you to doing certain things.

In addition to the changes in his marital life, the consequences of the scandal have been reflected in past projects, although perhaps for the better.

projects like This Joka, The Roku, Fast and Loose Y bad boys 4 They have been promoted because they have returned to be in trend or in the list of most watched movies of the moment on different platforms.

In April it was revealed that Will Smith’s memoir climbed the bestseller lists. “Will,” which was published last year, returned to USA Today’s list of 150 best-selling books at No. 73, its third-best week of sales.

The memoir debuted on the chart at number 3 and stayed there for 15 weeks.