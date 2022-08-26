This has been the romance of Zendaya and Tom Holland

in 2016 Zendaya and Tom Holland They met during the recording of the first tape: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. They then returned to work on the sequels to the superhero saga: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

When did Zendaya and Tom Holland start their romance?

It is unknown when they started their romance, as Zendaya and Tom Holland decided to hide it until they couldn’t do it anymore and revealed that they were in a relationship.

From the beginning, the chemistry between the actors was notorious, as they began to share photos together on their Instagram profiles.

In November 2016, Zendaya and Tom Holland graced the cover of the Hollywood Reporter. The actress wrote a message to her partner: “In the midst of all the chaos and sadness… this good thing happened to me today. It’s an honor to share it with the best…Spider-Man himself.”

Does Tom Holland appear in a scene from the series Euphoria, starring Zendaya?

(Getty Images)



After rumors of romance, Tom Holland defended his friendship with Zendaya, assuring that “we are like best friends. She is so great and amazing. I am very happy to have a friend like her.”

For her part, Zendaya made it clear that she only had a friendship with Tom Holland: “He is a great guy. He literally is one of my best friends. These last few months we have had to do press tours together. There are very few people who understand what that is like at 20 years old.”

Rumors of their relationship increased when People magazine published in 2017 that Zendaya and Tom Holland were dating and even highlighted that they were going on vacation together. “They started seeing each other while filming ‘Spider-Man.’ They have been very careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they have gone on vacation together and try to spend as much time together as possible.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

(©Getty Images 1158553780)



Through Twitter Zendaya clarified that they had no vacations and that they had only traveled for work reasons. In the midst of the rumors, Zendaya and Tom Holland shared several messages in which they praised their great work and showed the great relationship they had. However, they denied that they had a romantic relationship.

Even Tom Holland made it clear that Zendaya helped him a lot to deal with all the fame, because he was not used to it.