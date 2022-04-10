¡Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged! The singer and the actor have decided to give themselves a second chance. Last Friday night, April 8, JLo announced through her newsletter On the JLo that she is engaged to the interpreter of Batman, with whom she rekindled her romance a year ago. This marks the Bronx Diva’s sixth engagement.

This has been the six engagement rings of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer married Ojani Noa in 1997 and the two divorced less than a year later. Noa proposed to JLo with what appears to be a pear-shaped diamond ring, worth an estimated six figures.

Enlarge Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In 2001, López married his dancer Cris Judd. The two separated less than a year later and finalized the divorce in January 2003, while she was engaged to Ben Affleck. Cris Judd proposed to Lopez with an emerald-cut diamond, estimated to be worth six figures.

Enlarge Cris Judd and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In 2002, JLo started dating Ben Affleck. That November, Affleck proposed to her, but in January 2004, the two publicly ended their engagement. The actor gave her a Harry Winston ring with a 6.1-carat pink radiant-cut diamond, estimated to be worth between $1.2 million and $2.5 million.

Enlarge Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2004, the singer married Marc Anthony and they announced their separation in 2011. Anthony filed for divorce a year later and it was finalized in 2014. The singer proposed to Lopez with a Harry Winston 8 blue diamond engagement ring. .5 carat, whose value is estimated at 4 million dollars.

Enlarge Engagement ring from Marc Anthony to Jennifer Lopez Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In 2017, the Bronx Diva began dating Alex Rodriguez. The former Yankees star proposed to her in 2019 with a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million. In April 2021, J.Lo and A-Rod called off their engagement and broke up.

The singer’s sixth engagement is again with Affleck. The two rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021. Affleck proposed to JLo with a green diamond ring, set with white diamond side stones.