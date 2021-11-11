Following a correct diet means taking all those micro and macronutrients essential for the well-being of our health. There is no truly complete food, that is, capable of satisfying all human nutritional needs. For this we must vary the foods we eat every day and combine them in the right way. For example, this very common food paired with coffee keeps the brain active and concentration at the peak.

A vegetable seasoning

Vitamins, minerals and fibers provide us with all the elements necessary to stay healthy and prevent dangerous diseases. We know that eating 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day could extend life and help psychophysical well-being. But not only that, meat, fish and other foods help protect our body.

One food in particular is considered very healthy. We are talking about corn oil, an oil of vegetable origin, extracted from the germ of the seed of Zea Mays. A highly advertised condiment that is readily available on the market.

Corn oil is red and dark, but after the refining process it assumes the typical color of extra virgin olive oil, that is yellowish, clear and transparent.

This healthy and cholesterol-free condiment costs a few euros and would help slow down aging

According to experts, corn oil is an excellent ally for the heart and also helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL). In particular, linoleic acid would be indispensable for maintaining the health of the organism.

In fact, corn oil is a food very rich in vitamin E. A nutrient able to counteract free radicals (responsible for cellular aging) and protect the health of the skin.

Corn oil is a very caloric food, it contains 900 calories per 100 grams. So our advice is always to contact your doctor for any clarification on its use.

Function in the kitchen

In cooking, corn oil is used as a table oil. But let’s be careful because, as mentioned above, this product has a high content of calories, so if used as a condiment, it is better not to overdo it with the doses.

It is highly appreciated, however, as an oil to be used for frying. This is because it makes foods crunchy and lighter than extra virgin olive oil.

Thanks to its properties, it is used in cosmetics to moisturize sensitive skin.