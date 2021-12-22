Christmas is approaching and the fateful holiday lunch awaits us with a lot of courses to be consumed one after the other. From appetizer to dessert, it is probably the most important and heavy meal of the year. While we could make our palate happy with various treats, our gut could suffer later.

With all that we will eat, it would be no wonder that someone will experience digestive problems. In this case, there is nothing better than a good and healthy herbal tea to get the whole body back on track.

There are many types on the market with different effects based on the ingredients. For example, here’s how to combat anxiety and nervousness with this infusion that would regulate high blood pressure and heart rate.

But if our goal is to get rid of everything we ate for Christmas as soon as possible, here is the right infusion. It will be enough for us to use an extraordinary spice for this purpose and with many other beneficial effects for our body.

The essential ingredient

The most common infusions we see in the supermarket or herbalist’s shop are based on various herbs and fruits. In any case, spices are also an excellent ingredient for making a good herbal tea. That’s why we could ask saffron for help to remedy any digestive problems.

Hearing about this ingredient, the classic Milanese risotto will immediately come to mind. In fact, saffron can also be used to prepare a delicious digestive herbal tea. The benefits of this spice would make it above all an effective antidepressant, anticonvulsant and antioxidant.

In addition, it is an important source of vitamins A, C and B, as well as minerals such as potassium, calcium and phosphorus. Finally, it could prove to be the best ally of our body, as the fibers contained would contribute to intestinal health.

This herbal tea recommended in view of the party binge would promote digestion and regulate the intestine

Preparing a saffron-based herbal tea is easy and immediate. We will only need a few natural ingredients, namely:

1.5 g (maximum) of saffron powder or pistils;

About 200 ml of water;

1 tablespoon of honey.

First of all, let’s make a clarification. The maximum dose of saffron that can be taken by an adult daily is 1.5 g. Exceeding this quantity could be very risky, it would even be lethal between 5 and 10g. Therefore, maximum attention must be paid to the dosage.

Let’s now move on to the procedure. We boil the water in a saucepan. Once ready, pour the saffron, leaving it to infuse for about 10 minutes. Once the time has elapsed, if we have used the pistils we will have to filter before drinking.

Finally we sweeten with honey and we can finally enjoy our nice hot drink. Let’s remember, therefore, that this herbal tea recommended in view of the party binge would promote digestion and regulate the intestine.