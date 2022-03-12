This high-end and custom-made Galaxy falls for the first time to 465 euros

The Samsung device reaches its historical minimum price on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, made by and for fans of the Korean firm, has reached its minimum price since its launch. Today can be yours for 464.99 euros on Amazon only in its blue version. It is a high-end Android terminal that has a lot to say today And that was released at the end of 2020.

This drop represents a 39% crash with respect to its official starting price, which was 759 euros. Currently, its price on the Samsung website is 619 euros, so the actual savings is more than 150 euros. A smartphone pass for only 465 euros, recently updated to Android 12 and that will undoubtedly receive a few more versions.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (6/128GB)

Get the Galaxy S20 FE 5G at its best price

The high range of Android already has a overwhelming number of terminals. When before this segment was divided between the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Huawei Mate and Huawei, now firms like realme, POCO, Xiaomi or Oppo are making a tremendous hole. and Samsung he wanted to listen to his fans and create a terminal with everything a user wants from a Samsung Galaxy.

And it is that this S20 FE 5G is full of great features. Among them, a very powerful Snapdragon 865 processor of 7 nm that runs at 2.84 GHz, together with its Adreno 650 GPU and 6GB RAM type LPDDR5. Internal storage is 128 GB UFS 3.1 expandable via micro SD cards. The fingerprint reader is found under the screen, like a good high-end.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (6/128GB)

It has a beautiful 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel, with 120 Hz soft drink technology HDR10+a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, a very high contrast of 2,000,000 to 1 and a hole-type notch where it stores the 32MP front camera curiously signed by Sony. The mobile is made of high quality materials such as aluminum alloy or glass. Has a certificate of resistance IP68so you won’t have any problems if you accidentally drop it in the water.

In the back we have a very good 12 MP triple main camera with 8 MP telephoto and 12 MP wide angle. It has optical image stabilization, 4K and 8K recording, slow motion at 960 fps and 3X hybrid zoom. Its battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,500mAh and it has fast charging at 25W, reverse and wireless. In connectivity it has the best of the world gathered: WiFi 6, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM and GPS.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!