this high-end has dropped 200 euros

The Honor 50 has plummeted its price to a minimum: it is yours for just over 300 euros.

If you are looking for a new mobile and you have a budget of around 300 eurosthat you know that you can go beyond the mid-range to access a device of high performance for much less money.

This is possible thanks to the price drop that he Honor 50 just received on amazon. You can have a high range valued at more than 500 euros for only €327, the lowest amount for this device. We have one brutal 108 megapixel main camera120Hz screen and Android 11 and Google apps installed. Regarding the latter, remember that Honor no longer has anything to do with Huaweiso you will be buying a normal Android device, like someone who gets an OPPO or a realme.

Here we tell you why this Honor 50 is very worthwhile, especially for the 327 euros it costs (326.95 if you choose the green model). Let’s go to the nougat!

Buy the Honor 50 for 327 euros

The Honor 50 is a smartphone with a premium design that enters through the eyes, partly thanks to its OLED curved screen 6.57 inches and Full HD + resolution. This also has a 120Hz refresh rate that guarantees an ultra-smooth experience with the terminal.

Inside we find a Snapdragon 778G processor (the same one that mounts the realme GT Master Edition), 6GB RAM and 128Gb of internal storage in its most basic configuration, Android 11 and of course, google services. We will also have compatibility with 5G networks and NFC.

At the level of autonomy the strong point of this Honor 50 is none other than its tremendous recharge capacity: just need 20 minutes socket to retrieve the 70% of the battery, something that we will achieve with the 66W charger that includes the device.

Regarding its camera, we are undoubtedly facing one of the best configurations that you can find anywhere. 300 euros. We have on one side a 32 megapixel selfie camera of resolution and on the other ultra-sharp 108 megapixel camera. The latter is accompanied by three special lenses to get even more out of our creativity: we can take macro photos, portraits with a good bokeh or macro photography. also allows record videos with both cameras at the same time (the front and the back) and use our wireless headphones as a microphone, a function very hard to find on other devices.

Remember that you can also buy the Honor 50 directly on the Honor website. it will come out for 349 euros instead of 327but you will take completely free an exclusive silicone case and a HonorBand 6a gift double valued at almost 100 euros. Choose how much you want to spend now for it.

